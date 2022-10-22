Corsair HX1000i Power Supply Review

The Corsair HX1000i has silent operation and top-notch build quality.

By Aris Mpitziopoulos
published
Corsair HX1000i
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Corsair HX1000i has good performance, silent operation, and top build quality. The only thing missing, for now, is a 12VHPWR connector.

Pros

  • +

    Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    High build quality

  • +

    Efficient platform

  • +

    Capable APFC converter

  • +

    Silent

  • +

    Low ripple

  • +

    Long hold-up time

  • +

    Accurate power ok signal

  • +

    Proper OCP at 12V and OPP

  • +

    iCUE software

  • +

    Low inrush with 115V input

  • +

    Low vampire power

  • +

    High amount of cables and connectors

  • +

    Quality, FDB fan

  • +

    10-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    Not highly competitive performance

  • -

    High inrush at 230V

  • -

    OCP needs tuning on the minor rails

  • -

    Short distance between all peripheral connectors

  • -

    No 12VHPWR connector

  • -

    Transient response at 3.3V

The Corsair HX1000i performs well but faces intense competition in this price range, so it cannot enter our best PSUs article. Nevertheless, it features top-notch build quality and has quiet operation. The iCUE support is the cherry on top. Notable choices in this category are the MSI MEG Ai1000P which comes with a PCIe 5.0 connector, the EVGA 1000 P6, and the Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum

After many years, Corsair decided to revamp its HXi line with two units, one with 1000W and a stronger model with 1500W max power. In this review, we will look at the former, which has enough power to support a potent gaming system equipped with a GPU that doesn't require a 12VHPWR connector. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There have been lots of talks lately about PCIe 5.0 and ATX 3.0 compatible PSUs, and the fact is that it is highly preferred to get a PSU meeting both above standards. PSUs outlive several generations of CPU, mainboard and GPU products, so it is wise to invest in a PSU considering how future-proof it is. 

Currently, PSUs without 12VHPWR connectors are not future-proof, and it is not only the absence of this connector that should worry you but also the ability to pass all respective transient response tests required by ATX 3.0. On the other hand, some users don't have a problem using adapters, usually three PCIe 6+2 to a single 12VHPWR, but we cannot suggest this method since it can cause various issues due to the increased resistance. In plain words, with adapters, you add another point of possible failure, and its degree depends on the quality of the adapters. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications of Corsair HX1000i

Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (NR140P)
Semi-Passive Operation
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 180mm
Weight1.99 kg (4.39 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92
Alternative Low Power Mode (ALPM) compatible
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications of Corsair HX1000i

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252583.330.3
Watts150999.6153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables & Connectors of Corsair HX1000i

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm)3318AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+100mm)3616-18AWGNo
SATA (450mm+115mm+115mm+115mm)2818AWGNo
4 pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)2818AWGNo
USB Type C to Motherboard Header Cable (520mm)1124-28AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C19 coupler1116AWG-

Lots of cables and connectors but no 12VHPWR since this model was developed before ATX 3.0 became final. That said, we are sure that Corsair is already working on its update. ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready version. 

The three EPS connectors on dedicated cables will allow you to power the most power-hungry mainboard and CPU combinations, while the six PCIe are enough for this PSU's capacity. The only issue is the short distance between peripheral connectors. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis of Corsair HX1000i

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data 
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side 
Transient Filter6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x CM02X (Discharge IC)
Inrush Protection1x NTC Thermistor SCK20-150 (15 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x On Semiconductor FCPF067N65S3 (650V, 28A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.067Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
2x Infineon IDH08G65C6 (650V, 8A @ 145°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMZ) & 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 560uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR)
Main Switchers
2x Infineon IPW60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm)
Digital Controllers2x Texas Instruments UCD3138A
MCUMicrochip PIC32MM0064GPM036
Topology
Primary side: Semi-Digital, Interleaved PFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs10x Infineon BSC014N04LS (40V, 125A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.8mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): uPI-Semi uP3861P
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 2x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 9x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Rubycon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF)
Polymer: 16x United Chemi-Con, 23x FPCAP

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7502R (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ControllerMicrochip PIC32MM0064GPM036
Fan ModelCorsair NR140P (140mm, 12V, 0.22A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier
1x Silan SVF4N65RDTR FET (650V, 2.5A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.7Ohm) & 1x D10PS45L SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerOn Bright OB5282CP
Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This CWT platform was co-developed with Corsair's engineers, which is why CWT is not allowed to give it to any other brand. This platform is exclusive to Corsair only. The design is modern, using digital controllers for most parts, including the whole primary side and a part of the secondary side. The build quality is high, with top-notch parts. This is why this product's price is increased. Finding good parts at reasonable prices nowadays is next to impossible. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter complete. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 50 Amperes, easily meeting this PSU's requirements. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two On Semiconductor FETs and two Infineon boost diodes. It is digitally controlled, for optimum performance. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are installed in a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant is also used to provide an efficiency boost. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The board hosting all digital controllers. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ten Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail. The minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. The latter along with the 5VSB circuit are the only ones using analog controllers, and this is why we call this platform semi-digital and not fully-digital. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps are of high quality and they won't have a problem outliving the long warranty, if you treat the PSU well.

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an On Bright OB5282CP

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board has many filtering caps and it also hosts the USB interface. 

Corsair HX1000i

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R.

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good enough. 

Corsair HX1000i
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan uses a fluid dynamic bearing and has 140mm diameter, so there is no need to spin at fast speeds to provide a decent airflow. 

