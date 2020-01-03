Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Review: High-Performance Work and Play

Viewing Angles
The S3220DGF looks like most of the VA monitors we’ve photographed when it comes to viewing angles. There is a green shift to the sides and a roughly 50% reduction in brightness, while the vertical plane looks washed out with less definition between the steps in our test pattern. Though the screen is large enough to be shared, its curvature reduces that ability. We’d be more than happy to set three of them on our desk though for a rockin’ flight simulator!
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
In this group, VA won the day in our uniformity test. The S3220DGF has no visible issues anywhere on the screen. There were no areas of bleed or glow, and black field patterns looked perfectly toned even with the room lights off. This Dell may be value-priced, but its quality control is first-rate.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The S3220DGF delivers a blur-free experience with its overdrive engaged. A 7ms panel response is fast enough to eliminate any stuttering or judder artifacts. There's no backlight strobe feature, but we don’t see a need for one. The overall lag score is quite low with the S3220DGF missing first place by just 2ms. Its 165Hz refresh rate provides super-responsive gameplay and can only be significantly eclipsed by a 240Hz screen, like the Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 we reviewed recently.
and va... is not from the past? no new fast-ips?
I already bought two DELL 27" QHD monitors for work and they are simply amazing.
So having slightly bigger one, curved and 165Hz with HDR seems like the best combination for home, right?
So I have some questions about the monitor, and would love to get some answers, from not only Tom's, but from owners of this monitor.
Are there any issues at all using one of the latest NVIDIA GPUs with this monitor? No flickering, or briefly going blank issues?
How does text look on this monitor? Can you adjust the sharpness of text?
Are there any smearing / ghosting while gaming?
Lastly, the monitor supports DisplayPort 1.4, yet when I look at the included accessories on the Dell website, it says it comes with a DisplayPort 1.2 cable. If true, could this possibly be the reason some are having flickkering, and the brief blanking out issues? Can anyone confirm what the included cable version is? If it is, in fact, a 1.2 included cable, would it be best to purchase a certified 1.4 cable?
Thanks everyone!
I am coming from a 27" QHD monitor and I think the text may be a little less sharp but it is more than acceptable.
The monitor is a little pricey in the mainstream line up but how often do you really need to upgrade once you get to this size of monitor. For me, it was worth paying a little extra.
Hope this helps someone.
I went through the normal rundown: fresh install of Win10 LTSC, used the supplied DP cable, using the latest nvidia drivers, installed the monitor's INF driver, etc. For those of you are curious, I'm running a GeForce GTX Titan X.
Thanks for your reply. Freesync is enabled on the monitor. Is there anything else I may be missing?
https://www.nvidia.es/coolstuff/demos#!/g-sync
Also make sure you use a Displayport cable, Freesync compatible with GSync monitors don't work with HDMI cables if you're using a nVidia GPU.