Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Review: High-Performance Work and Play

Viewing Angles

The S3220DGF looks like most of the VA monitors we’ve photographed when it comes to viewing angles. There is a green shift to the sides and a roughly 50% reduction in brightness, while the vertical plane looks washed out with less definition between the steps in our test pattern. Though the screen is large enough to be shared, its curvature reduces that ability. We’d be more than happy to set three of them on our desk though for a rockin’ flight simulator!

Screen Uniformity

In this group, VA won the day in our uniformity test. The S3220DGF has no visible issues anywhere on the screen. There were no areas of bleed or glow, and black field patterns looked perfectly toned even with the room lights off. This Dell may be value-priced, but its quality control is first-rate.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The S3220DGF delivers a blur-free experience with its overdrive engaged. A 7ms panel response is fast enough to eliminate any stuttering or judder artifacts. There's no backlight strobe feature, but we don’t see a need for one. The overall lag score is quite low with the S3220DGF missing first place by just 2ms. Its 165Hz refresh rate provides super-responsive gameplay and can only be significantly eclipsed by a 240Hz screen, like the Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 we reviewed recently.

