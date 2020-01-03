Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Review: High-Performance Work and Play

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
The S3220DGF is DisplayHDR 400-certified, so we’ve rounded up a group of screens with that designation in the 27-inch size, both IPS and VA-based. We have the FHD Aorus CV27F and its QHD counterpart, the Aorus CV27Q. There's also the Acer Nitro XV273K, Acer Predator XB273K and Razer Raptor 27.
The S3220DGF pumped out 366.9 nits in SDR mode, which is plenty of brightness. The three brightest screens max their backlights for both SDR and HDR content, while the bottom three save some energy for HDR only. There is no real need for 472 nits in SDR mode. Any of these displays, including the Dell, will be more than bright enough for any purpose or environment.
Black levels separate VA from IPS with impressive numbers. Even with brightness at maximum, the VA screens, including the Dell, look like they’re turned off unless you view them in a completely dark room. The S3220DGF delivered an impressive 3,783.4:1 ratio, which is topped only by the Aorus monitors. Few monitors in our database have contrast that high.
After Calibration to 200 nits
After our calibration (see our recommended settings), the VA displays maintained the same ranking when it came to contrast. But things took a turn in the ANSI test. Here, the Dell excels with nearly 3000:1, one of the highest intra-image scores we’ve ever recorded. The S3220DGF is able to maintain higher brightness in the white squares of our test pattern than most displays while keeping black levels low. This is excellent performance. Remember that all the above results are for SDR content only. HDR generates completely different results, which we’ll show you on page four.
and va... is not from the past? no new fast-ips?
I already bought two DELL 27" QHD monitors for work and they are simply amazing.
So having slightly bigger one, curved and 165Hz with HDR seems like the best combination for home, right?
So I have some questions about the monitor, and would love to get some answers, from not only Tom's, but from owners of this monitor.
Are there any issues at all using one of the latest NVIDIA GPUs with this monitor? No flickering, or briefly going blank issues?
How does text look on this monitor? Can you adjust the sharpness of text?
Are there any smearing / ghosting while gaming?
Lastly, the monitor supports DisplayPort 1.4, yet when I look at the included accessories on the Dell website, it says it comes with a DisplayPort 1.2 cable. If true, could this possibly be the reason some are having flickkering, and the brief blanking out issues? Can anyone confirm what the included cable version is? If it is, in fact, a 1.2 included cable, would it be best to purchase a certified 1.4 cable?
Thanks everyone!
I am coming from a 27" QHD monitor and I think the text may be a little less sharp but it is more than acceptable.
The monitor is a little pricey in the mainstream line up but how often do you really need to upgrade once you get to this size of monitor. For me, it was worth paying a little extra.
Hope this helps someone.
I went through the normal rundown: fresh install of Win10 LTSC, used the supplied DP cable, using the latest nvidia drivers, installed the monitor's INF driver, etc. For those of you are curious, I'm running a GeForce GTX Titan X.
Thanks for your reply. Freesync is enabled on the monitor. Is there anything else I may be missing?
https://www.nvidia.es/coolstuff/demos#!/g-sync
Also make sure you use a Displayport cable, Freesync compatible with GSync monitors don't work with HDMI cables if you're using a nVidia GPU.