Dell S3222DGM QHD 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Solid Color and Lots of Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The S3222DGM and S2722DGM are alike in styling and specs, but the similarities pretty much end after the maximum brightness test. Both screens are mid-pack with an output of over 350 nits. This is plenty of light and far more than you’ll need indoors, especially from a 32-inch monitor.

The gap starts to open up in the black level test. The S3222DGM has a lower score than its stablemate and it’s lower than the other monitors too. 0.0837 nit is really dark. That puts the max contrast ratio over 4,200:1, which is one of the highest values in my database. It’s rare that a computer monitor can muster that kind of dynamic range.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration, the S3222DGM stays in the lead for both black levels and contrast by comfortable margins. This is one contrasty monitor, and you can easily see the difference in content. You won’t miss HDR one bit. And its larger color gamut is on full display with vivid saturation and depth.

The ANSI result is a bit lower but still high enough to lead the pack and one of the highest-scoring monitors in this test. One might consider the 27-inch version for its greater pixel density, but I would choose the 32-inch based on its greater contrast.