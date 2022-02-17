Dell S3222DGM QHD 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Solid Color and Lots of Contrast

To compare the S3222DGM’s performance to competitors, I’ve created a group of models with a mix of VA panels and two IPS screens, in 27 and 32-inch sizes. We have the Dell S2722DGM, MSI MAG272CQR, BenQ EX3210R, Corsair 32QHD165 and Viotek’s GFI27DBXA. All run at either 165 or 180 Hz.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Though the Viotek runs at 180 Hz, it has no performance advantage in the screen response test. 6ms is it for all the panels, including the S3222DGM. This means motion resolution is quite smooth when the frame rate stays over 100fps. That’s easier to achieve with a QHD monitor for sure. It also means if you want to turn off Adaptive-Sync and use the blur reduction feature, frame tears will be minimal, and motion will be even smoother.

In the input lag test, the two Dells deliver the same score. Control response feels the same with the bottom four monitors and perhaps a bit quicker with the MSI and Viotek displays. In practice, only a very skilled player can tell the difference. I found gameplay to be snappy with nary a stutter or delay in either mouse or keyboard inputs. The S3222DGM is a very capable gaming monitor.

Viewing Angles

The S3222DGM won’t win any viewing angle contests against an IPS screen. If off-axis quality is important to you, VA isn’t the best technology. But its contrast advantage more than makes up for that.

Both the side and top views have a red tint at 45 degrees with a 40% brightness reduction. The top view loses a lot of detail thanks to a significant change in gamma. This monitor, like all VA screens, is best enjoyed from a center position.

Screen Uniformity

The S3222DGM sample I received had exceptional screen uniformity. Though the top four monitors in the group have no visible hotspots, the big Dell measured better than average. 6.68% is one of the best scores I’ve recorded in this test. You are unlikely to see any glow or bleed here.