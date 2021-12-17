Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Big Fun on a Small Budget

There aren’t many 32-inch FHD monitors out there, but I found two in my testing database, AOC’s C32G2ZE and Pixio’s PXC325. They are close in price to the S3222HG. I also included two 32-inch QHD screens, Corsair’s 32QHD165 and Pixio’s PXC327. To bring the panel count to six, I added Monoprice’s 42771, a 27-inch FHD/IPS panel that runs at 165 Hz.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The S3222HG has average response for a 165 Hz monitor. It’s also equal to most of the 144 Hz screens I’ve measured. The Corsair and Monoprice displays are a hair quicker, while the 240 Hz AOC is two hairs quicker. The difference is noticeable when objects or scenery move quickly from side to side. A one- or two-millisecond difference in response translates to more or less motion blur. 7ms delivers a smooth experience, but more Hertz is always better.

The S3222HG proved very responsive to control inputs in the total lag test. More skilled players than I will benefit from a 240 Hz or faster screen, but for casual players like me, 144 or 165 Hz gets the job done. This Dell will deliver a very good gaming experience for the price.

Viewing Angles

VA panels don’t usually impress me with their off-axis image quality, but the S3222HG is better than most. There is a roughly 30% light fall-off to the sides, but the color shift isn’t severe. A slight red/green tint can be seen in the middle brightness steps. The same is true of the vertical view and you can see a reduction in detail. This is caused by a change in gamma, which is typical of all LCD panels viewed from above.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When looking at full black screen patterns in a dark room, I saw no issues with the S3222HG’s screen uniformity. There were no visible hotspots, edge bleed or glow areas on the screen. The meter detected a little extra brightness in the center zone, but I could not see this. Color uniformity was also excellent, with no aberrations observed. This is a very high-quality screen, especially considering its low price.