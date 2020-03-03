EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming Review: Winner by Decision

Looking at the 1080p ultra results, the EVGA RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming averaged 105 frames per second (fps) across all games. Every title except for Metro Exodus (55.7 fps) was well above 60 fps, with most significantly over 80 fps. Performance in our lighter titles (Strange Brigade, Far Cry 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Forza Horizon 4, and Battlefield V) pushed well over 100 fps.

Compared to the Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G, the AMD card wins in 6 out of 11 titles over the KO Ultra Gaming, though not by much. An average across all titles shows the overclocked KO is faster than the Gigabyte 5600 XT by 2%. This isn’t a big difference but it's more than the margin of error. Compared to the Founders Edition RTX 2060 (99 fps average) the KO card is 5% faster. Our KO Ultra gaming is also 5% and 6% slower (respectively) than an RTX 2060 Super Founders Edition and a reference AMD RX 5700.

Adding price to the variables, the $319.99 EVGA RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming is $20 higher than the Gigabyte RX 5600 XT Gaming OC 6G listed in the charts. The biggest difference users will notice between these cards isn’t the frame rates, but pricing and features. The Nvidia card supports hardware ray tracing while AMD does not. If you value this technology, the choice is obvious. But keep in mind the 2060 is the lowest-end card in Nvidia’s current RTX lineup, often struggling to run titles with ray tracing enabled and other settings set to high (unless you enabled DLSS, which has its own pros and cons). So if you truly want to enjoy a ray traced gaming experience, both in current and future titles, you may want a higher-end RTX card.

The Division 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gears of War 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro: Exodus

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Battlefield V

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content