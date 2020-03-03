Trending

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming Review: Winner by Decision

This EVGA card is the least-expensive RTX 2060, but is it a knockout?

By

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming
Editor's Choice
(Image: © EVGA)
Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Moving on to software, by design EVGA’s Precision X1 monitors and overclocks EVGA video cards. The application can overclock the core and memory speed (manually or using OC Scanner), as well as power and temperature thresholds via large sliders on the main (VGA1) page. Precision X1 also controls fan speeds manually and has the ability to set up a custom fan curve.

On the monitoring front, the software displays real-time graphs with critical GPU data. This includes GPU temperature, clock speeds for the memory and core, GPU memory use and a framerate chart. Overall, the software works well for its intended purpose.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • N_tell 03 March 2020 16:38
    It would be nice if the rx 5700xt had a Nvidia counterpart too.
    Reply
  • domaru 04 March 2020 10:42
    In my countrythis card is at least 15% more expensive than 5600xt. Probably due to high demand or sth
    Reply