EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming Review: Winner by Decision

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Moving on to software, by design EVGA’s Precision X1 monitors and overclocks EVGA video cards. The application can overclock the core and memory speed (manually or using OC Scanner), as well as power and temperature thresholds via large sliders on the main (VGA1) page. Precision X1 also controls fan speeds manually and has the ability to set up a custom fan curve.

On the monitoring front, the software displays real-time graphs with critical GPU data. This includes GPU temperature, clock speeds for the memory and core, GPU memory use and a framerate chart. Overall, the software works well for its intended purpose.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content