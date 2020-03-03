EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra Gaming Review: Winner by Decision

Raising the resolution to 1440p and lowering image quality to medium, the EVGA card averages 103 fps across all games—2 fps less than the 1080p results. Here, all 11 titles are above 65 fps including Metro Exodus at 65.5 fps. Yes, Metro's ultra settings outweigh the reduction in resolution. The rest of the games are 80s-plus or well over 100 fps. Like the RX 5600 XT, some but not all titles could run using high or ultra settings. Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Metro Exodus will likely not be able to maintain a smooth gaming experience at these settings. Outside of that, the EVGA card pounds through this resolution at medium settings.

At the higher resolution, we saw similar performance gaps between all tested cards. The Gigabyte RX 5600 XT managed to close the meager 2% performance gap at 1080p, yielding effectively equal results—there's a one fps difference, now in favor of the 5600 XT. But whether at 1440p medium or 1080p ultra, few games show more than a 3% difference, which you’ll only notice in benchmarks.

The Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

