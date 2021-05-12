Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Large VA panels give up some off-axis image quality to their IPS competition, and the FV43U demonstrates this. You can see that even in the front view, there is a slight red shift at the sides, but this is because we do this testing with our camera 30 inches away, which is too close to sit in front of a 43-inch monitor. If you sit a more appropriate distance away, about 4 feet, the picture looks perfectly uniform in color and brightness. The red shift is more apparent at 45 degrees to the sides. The top view is also red with a significant reduction in gamma.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A 12.38%, deviation is not too bad for such a large panel. Though the FV43U is in fifth place here, it is not a problem screen by any means. We saw slight hotspots in three corners of our sample when displaying a black field pattern. Higher brightness steps erased the issue, and we never saw a problem when playing games. Color uniformity is perfect, according to our measured tests.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main reason to consider a 43-inch monitor like the FV43U over a TV is speed. 144 Hz may not seem a lot faster than 120 Hz, but it does make a visual difference. That said, the Aorus is 1ms slower than its Acer and Asus 144 Hz counterparts. It is however significantly quicker than the 120 Hz Philips 55-inch screen. When total input lag is considered, the FV43U beats the 120 Hz monitors here and has much quicker response than most consumer TVs.