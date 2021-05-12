Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Viewing Angles
Large VA panels give up some off-axis image quality to their IPS competition, and the FV43U demonstrates this. You can see that even in the front view, there is a slight red shift at the sides, but this is because we do this testing with our camera 30 inches away, which is too close to sit in front of a 43-inch monitor. If you sit a more appropriate distance away, about 4 feet, the picture looks perfectly uniform in color and brightness. The red shift is more apparent at 45 degrees to the sides. The top view is also red with a significant reduction in gamma.
Screen Uniformity
A 12.38%, deviation is not too bad for such a large panel. Though the FV43U is in fifth place here, it is not a problem screen by any means. We saw slight hotspots in three corners of our sample when displaying a black field pattern. Higher brightness steps erased the issue, and we never saw a problem when playing games. Color uniformity is perfect, according to our measured tests.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
The main reason to consider a 43-inch monitor like the FV43U over a TV is speed. 144 Hz may not seem a lot faster than 120 Hz, but it does make a visual difference. That said, the Aorus is 1ms slower than its Acer and Asus 144 Hz counterparts. It is however significantly quicker than the 120 Hz Philips 55-inch screen. When total input lag is considered, the FV43U beats the 120 Hz monitors here and has much quicker response than most consumer TVs.
I feel like the majority of prosumers would prefer a 32-38 inch 4k 120+hz VRR and HDR at 600-1000 nits for 800-1200 dollars instead if this.
Absolutely love the thing and use it as a DP 1.4 monitor, not a TV. 4k never looked so good for me. At first, I thought it might be too big--but after a week of working with it I'm not sure how I ever got along without it. Gaming on this monitor is incredible--you'll feel as if you've never actually seen your games before--it's a whole new dimension. I sit about 4-5 feet away, and that actually seems ideal. The WCG and the various HDR modes must be seen to be believed.
Windows10 scaling is marvelous--it's strange, but I use the same scaling settings on this 43" that I used on my former BenQ EW-3270U 32" 4k--175% with 128% font scaling--marvelous. An amusing thing is that Win10 tried to stick me with a 300% scaling initially which was far and away too big! Ugh.
People who think they have to have the 144Hz probably would turn up their noses at this 60Hz monitor, but I can get far more than 144 fps @ 1440P with vsync off--and AMD's Enhanced Sync all but eliminates page tear. No ghosting whatsoever...very happy.
But this Gigabyte looks very nice, too! My main reason for making this post is to tell folks they don't need to worry about 43" being too big for their desktops. I am surprised by just how much I've come to like it in the last week! The colors & HDR will blow you away, imo. My old BenQ looks worn out and drab, comparatively--now.
It dawned on me that I wouldn't be buying a 6800XT anytime soon because of the shortages--not that I didn't want one badly, so I bought a nice monitor, instead. My 5700XT has a lot of life in it yet...;) I'll get a 6800XT at some point, but it's no longer the imperative it was at the end of 2020. This monitor is helping me to fully appreciate just what I've got in the 50th Ann Ed GPU!