Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors.We cover brightness and Contrast covered on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We couldn’t quite fill our comparison group with 43-inch screens, but we do have the Acer Predator CG437K and Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ representing. At 55-inches is Philips Momentum 558M1RY. In the mega-wide, 32:9 category is the AOC Agon AG493UCX and Viotek SUW49DA. All are VA panels running at 120 or 144 Hz.
Except for the Viotek, light output is prodigious among our comparison group. You won’t want to turn the FV43U’s brightness up much past 15% though because 892 nits is beyond searing.
The FV43U takes the black level crown by a nose over the Viotek mega-wide while running comfortably more darkly than the Asus and Acer 43-inchers. Since the Aorus’ gamma is very accurate, there is no reduction in shadow detail. Resulting contrast is an impressive 6,518.1:1. This is a native figure with no picture enhancements engaged. It doesn’t get much better than that.
After Calibration to 200 nits
After calibration to a more manageable 200 nits brightness (see our recommended calibration settings on page 1), the FV43U is still at the top of the pack with an excellent black level of 0.0328 nit and 6,095.6:1 contrast. If you want even greater dynamic range, turn on Local Dimming. This doubles the brightness to 408 nits, and you can’t change it, but it also reduces the black level and produces an astounding 31,497.5:1 contrast ratio with no detail clipping.
The FV43U completes its sweep of the luminance and contrast tests with a win in the ANSI benchmark. It’s safe to say that among jumbo computer monitors, the Aorus offers the greatest dynamic range, best black levels and most image depth for SDR content.
I feel like the majority of prosumers would prefer a 32-38 inch 4k 120+hz VRR and HDR at 600-1000 nits for 800-1200 dollars instead if this.
Absolutely love the thing and use it as a DP 1.4 monitor, not a TV. 4k never looked so good for me. At first, I thought it might be too big--but after a week of working with it I'm not sure how I ever got along without it. Gaming on this monitor is incredible--you'll feel as if you've never actually seen your games before--it's a whole new dimension. I sit about 4-5 feet away, and that actually seems ideal. The WCG and the various HDR modes must be seen to be believed.
Windows10 scaling is marvelous--it's strange, but I use the same scaling settings on this 43" that I used on my former BenQ EW-3270U 32" 4k--175% with 128% font scaling--marvelous. An amusing thing is that Win10 tried to stick me with a 300% scaling initially which was far and away too big! Ugh.
People who think they have to have the 144Hz probably would turn up their noses at this 60Hz monitor, but I can get far more than 144 fps @ 1440P with vsync off--and AMD's Enhanced Sync all but eliminates page tear. No ghosting whatsoever...very happy.
But this Gigabyte looks very nice, too! My main reason for making this post is to tell folks they don't need to worry about 43" being too big for their desktops. I am surprised by just how much I've come to like it in the last week! The colors & HDR will blow you away, imo. My old BenQ looks worn out and drab, comparatively--now.
It dawned on me that I wouldn't be buying a 6800XT anytime soon because of the shortages--not that I didn't want one badly, so I bought a nice monitor, instead. My 5700XT has a lot of life in it yet...;) I'll get a 6800XT at some point, but it's no longer the imperative it was at the end of 2020. This monitor is helping me to fully appreciate just what I've got in the 50th Ann Ed GPU!