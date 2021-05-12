Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

The FV43U can be enjoyed without calibration in its default Green picture mode. You can also view SDR content in the correct sRGB gamut by choosing the sRGB picture mode or the sRGB Color Space.

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe those our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Measuring the FV43U in its default state, we found no visible grayscale errors. Our i1 Pro meter showed a slight red weakness but this could not be seen by the naked eye in either test patterns or actual content. Gamma tracking is slightly dark, but this is not a problem, thanks to the panel’s high native contrast.

After our calibration (see page 1), grayscale tracking is near perfection with all errors below 1 Delta E (dE). That is pro-level performance. Gamma is slightly improved as well and tracks very close to the 2.2 standard.

The sRGB picture mode (third chart) runs a bit warm with slightly visible errors in brightness steps over 50%. There are no adjustments available to fix this, but in actual content, the error wasn’t a major issue.

Comparisons

With a 2.12dE average grayscale error, there is no need to calibrate the FV43U if you choose the Green picture mode. Meanwhile, the Acer CG437K is one of the most accurate monitors we’ve reviewed out of the box. With calibration though, the FV43U is its match, as is the Asus PG43UQ.

None of the monitors here have any significant gamma issues. The FV43U keeps its range of values tight at just 0.16 and it runs 2.73% off the 2.2 spec with a 2.28 actual value. The errors are dark rather than light, which is a good thing for high contrast panels. VA can typically operate at a slightly higher gamma value and still maintain greater picture depth than IPS or TN monitors.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The FV43U has a huge color gamut and covers it with good accuracy. Generally, it’s a little oversaturated but not overly so. Red and green have a little more punch than the rest, but hue targets are on or close to the mark. Our calibration (second chart) changed little in the gamut test. The average error is only slightly lower (2.3dE versus 2.5dE) and looked the same to the naked eye. Gamers shopping for a colorful monitor won’t be disappointed.

Choosing the sRGB picture mode (third chart) delivers a superb sRGB color gamut that has no visible flaws. Red is slightly oversaturated, but the errors are below the visible threshold. This is excellent performance.

Comparisons

The FV43U lags slightly behind the other screens in our gamut accuracy test, but none of the monitors have visible errors. Gigabyte’s screen has the largest gamut, so that will put it in the win column for most users.

With over 107% DCI-P3 coverage, the FV43U is one of the most colorful monitors we’ve tested. In our database, it’s only bested by the 27-inch MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD (112% DCI-P3) and the professional Acer ConceptD CP7271K (110% DCI-P3). The FV43U’s sRGB mode also completely fills the gamut at over 102% volume. Just add in a software profile, and this screen is ready for color-critical work.