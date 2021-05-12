Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking
The FV43U can be enjoyed without calibration in its default Green picture mode. You can also view SDR content in the correct sRGB gamut by choosing the sRGB picture mode or the sRGB Color Space.
Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe those our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.
Measuring the FV43U in its default state, we found no visible grayscale errors. Our i1 Pro meter showed a slight red weakness but this could not be seen by the naked eye in either test patterns or actual content. Gamma tracking is slightly dark, but this is not a problem, thanks to the panel’s high native contrast.
After our calibration (see page 1), grayscale tracking is near perfection with all errors below 1 Delta E (dE). That is pro-level performance. Gamma is slightly improved as well and tracks very close to the 2.2 standard.
The sRGB picture mode (third chart) runs a bit warm with slightly visible errors in brightness steps over 50%. There are no adjustments available to fix this, but in actual content, the error wasn’t a major issue.
Comparisons
With a 2.12dE average grayscale error, there is no need to calibrate the FV43U if you choose the Green picture mode. Meanwhile, the Acer CG437K is one of the most accurate monitors we’ve reviewed out of the box. With calibration though, the FV43U is its match, as is the Asus PG43UQ.
None of the monitors here have any significant gamma issues. The FV43U keeps its range of values tight at just 0.16 and it runs 2.73% off the 2.2 spec with a 2.28 actual value. The errors are dark rather than light, which is a good thing for high contrast panels. VA can typically operate at a slightly higher gamma value and still maintain greater picture depth than IPS or TN monitors.
Color Gamut Accuracy
Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.
The FV43U has a huge color gamut and covers it with good accuracy. Generally, it’s a little oversaturated but not overly so. Red and green have a little more punch than the rest, but hue targets are on or close to the mark. Our calibration (second chart) changed little in the gamut test. The average error is only slightly lower (2.3dE versus 2.5dE) and looked the same to the naked eye. Gamers shopping for a colorful monitor won’t be disappointed.
Choosing the sRGB picture mode (third chart) delivers a superb sRGB color gamut that has no visible flaws. Red is slightly oversaturated, but the errors are below the visible threshold. This is excellent performance.
Comparisons
The FV43U lags slightly behind the other screens in our gamut accuracy test, but none of the monitors have visible errors. Gigabyte’s screen has the largest gamut, so that will put it in the win column for most users.
With over 107% DCI-P3 coverage, the FV43U is one of the most colorful monitors we’ve tested. In our database, it’s only bested by the 27-inch MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD (112% DCI-P3) and the professional Acer ConceptD CP7271K (110% DCI-P3). The FV43U’s sRGB mode also completely fills the gamut at over 102% volume. Just add in a software profile, and this screen is ready for color-critical work.
I feel like the majority of prosumers would prefer a 32-38 inch 4k 120+hz VRR and HDR at 600-1000 nits for 800-1200 dollars instead if this.
https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/philips_436m6vbpab.htm
Absolutely love the thing and use it as a DP 1.4 monitor, not a TV. 4k never looked so good for me. At first, I thought it might be too big--but after a week of working with it I'm not sure how I ever got along without it. Gaming on this monitor is incredible--you'll feel as if you've never actually seen your games before--it's a whole new dimension. I sit about 4-5 feet away, and that actually seems ideal. The WCG and the various HDR modes must be seen to be believed.
Windows10 scaling is marvelous--it's strange, but I use the same scaling settings on this 43" that I used on my former BenQ EW-3270U 32" 4k--175% with 128% font scaling--marvelous. An amusing thing is that Win10 tried to stick me with a 300% scaling initially which was far and away too big! Ugh.
People who think they have to have the 144Hz probably would turn up their noses at this 60Hz monitor, but I can get far more than 144 fps @ 1440P with vsync off--and AMD's Enhanced Sync all but eliminates page tear. No ghosting whatsoever...very happy.
But this Gigabyte looks very nice, too! My main reason for making this post is to tell folks they don't need to worry about 43" being too big for their desktops. I am surprised by just how much I've come to like it in the last week! The colors & HDR will blow you away, imo. My old BenQ looks worn out and drab, comparatively--now.
It dawned on me that I wouldn't be buying a 6800XT anytime soon because of the shortages--not that I didn't want one badly, so I bought a nice monitor, instead. My 5700XT has a lot of life in it yet...;) I'll get a 6800XT at some point, but it's no longer the imperative it was at the end of 2020. This monitor is helping me to fully appreciate just what I've got in the 50th Ann Ed GPU!