Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.
The FV43U supports HDR10 signals and automatically switches modes when one’s detected. Four picture modes are then available, offering different interpretations of the luminance curve with slight variations in color.
HDR Brightness and Contrast
The FV43U carries VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which calls for a max brightness of at least 1,000 nits. It achieved this in our tests using a 25% window pattern, while full-field measurements were around 920 nits. To say this is plenty bright would be an understatement. The 43 and 55-inch screens in our comparison group all manage to deliver over 1,000 nits, so comparisons on this basis are a wash.
You’ll get the FV43U’s best HDR black levels and HDR contrast in the HDR1000 mode, which uses the local dimming feature to be the best screen in the group with a very dark 0.0281 nit black level and 38,888.4:1 contrast. If you’re looking for good HDR, the Aorus can deliver.
Grayscale, EOTF and Color
We compared the four HDR modes and found HDR1000 to be the best for all types of HDR content. You can see in the first image above that the grayscale chart is pretty close to the mark with just slight red errors in the brighter steps. The EOTF starts out a bit too dark, then transitions to tone-mapping about 5% too early. This is only a minor issue.
For comparison, we also measured HDR Game mode with local dimming turned on. Grayscale tracking is fine, but the EOTF is well off the mark. This is due to the panel’s slow response to changing picture levels (the average brightness level of a given frame, usually expressed in percent). We could see the patterns pulse as the measurements were taken. In actual content, speedy action will cause the changes in luminance to lag behind, which is usually seen as flickering. Even though local dimming can’t be turned off in the HDR1000 picture mode, its operation is invisible.
In the HDR gamut tests, both modes show slight oversaturations. Both picture modes track the DCI-P3 gamut well and in practice, show vivid and natural color that will please nearly everyone. The final takeaway: use the HDR1000 mode for best results.
I feel like the majority of prosumers would prefer a 32-38 inch 4k 120+hz VRR and HDR at 600-1000 nits for 800-1200 dollars instead if this.
Absolutely love the thing and use it as a DP 1.4 monitor, not a TV. 4k never looked so good for me. At first, I thought it might be too big--but after a week of working with it I'm not sure how I ever got along without it. Gaming on this monitor is incredible--you'll feel as if you've never actually seen your games before--it's a whole new dimension. I sit about 4-5 feet away, and that actually seems ideal. The WCG and the various HDR modes must be seen to be believed.
Windows10 scaling is marvelous--it's strange, but I use the same scaling settings on this 43" that I used on my former BenQ EW-3270U 32" 4k--175% with 128% font scaling--marvelous. An amusing thing is that Win10 tried to stick me with a 300% scaling initially which was far and away too big! Ugh.
People who think they have to have the 144Hz probably would turn up their noses at this 60Hz monitor, but I can get far more than 144 fps @ 1440P with vsync off--and AMD's Enhanced Sync all but eliminates page tear. No ghosting whatsoever...very happy.
But this Gigabyte looks very nice, too! My main reason for making this post is to tell folks they don't need to worry about 43" being too big for their desktops. I am surprised by just how much I've come to like it in the last week! The colors & HDR will blow you away, imo. My old BenQ looks worn out and drab, comparatively--now.
It dawned on me that I wouldn't be buying a 6800XT anytime soon because of the shortages--not that I didn't want one badly, so I bought a nice monitor, instead. My 5700XT has a lot of life in it yet...;) I'll get a 6800XT at some point, but it's no longer the imperative it was at the end of 2020. This monitor is helping me to fully appreciate just what I've got in the 50th Ann Ed GPU!