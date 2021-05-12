Gigabyte Aorus FV43U USB-C Gaming Monitor Review: King of the 43-Inch Class

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The FV43U supports HDR10 signals and automatically switches modes when one’s detected. Four picture modes are then available, offering different interpretations of the luminance curve with slight variations in color.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The FV43U carries VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, which calls for a max brightness of at least 1,000 nits. It achieved this in our tests using a 25% window pattern, while full-field measurements were around 920 nits. To say this is plenty bright would be an understatement. The 43 and 55-inch screens in our comparison group all manage to deliver over 1,000 nits, so comparisons on this basis are a wash.

You’ll get the FV43U’s best HDR black levels and HDR contrast in the HDR1000 mode, which uses the local dimming feature to be the best screen in the group with a very dark 0.0281 nit black level and 38,888.4:1 contrast. If you’re looking for good HDR, the Aorus can deliver.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

We compared the four HDR modes and found HDR1000 to be the best for all types of HDR content. You can see in the first image above that the grayscale chart is pretty close to the mark with just slight red errors in the brighter steps. The EOTF starts out a bit too dark, then transitions to tone-mapping about 5% too early. This is only a minor issue.

For comparison, we also measured HDR Game mode with local dimming turned on. Grayscale tracking is fine, but the EOTF is well off the mark. This is due to the panel’s slow response to changing picture levels (the average brightness level of a given frame, usually expressed in percent). We could see the patterns pulse as the measurements were taken. In actual content, speedy action will cause the changes in luminance to lag behind, which is usually seen as flickering. Even though local dimming can’t be turned off in the HDR1000 picture mode, its operation is invisible.

In the HDR gamut tests, both modes show slight oversaturations. Both picture modes track the DCI-P3 gamut well and in practice, show vivid and natural color that will please nearly everyone. The final takeaway: use the HDR1000 mode for best results.