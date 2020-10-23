Gigabyte G27F 27-inch Monitor Review: No-Frills Gaming Tool

Gigabyte G27F deals Gigabyte G27F Amazon $209.99

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

No adjustments are needed in order to enjoy a quality image with the G27F’s Standard mode. Our measurement shows a slight red error at 60% brightness and higher. It’s easier to see the issue in a test pattern than in actual content. Gamma is a little dark, but since it tracks fairly straight, it doesn’t detract from the image.

Our calibration (see recommended settings on page 1) brings grayscale tracking to a professional level of accuracy. There are no visible errors. Gamma is also a bit better than before. We tried the other gamma presets, but they are further off the mark being either too light or too dark. Gamma 3 is the default and best option.

Comparisons

At factory settings, the G27F is bested only by the GM27-CF when it comes to grayscale error, and by just a hair. The top two displays in the first chart above are enjoyable without calibration. Our review focus' 2.83 Delta E (dE) is a solid grayscale score and indicates errors that are nearly invisible. After adjustment (second chart), the G27F moves to the top position with a tiny error of 0.65dE. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Gamma runs a bit dark, but a small range of values means the picture doesn’t suffer any ill effects. We calculated the average gamma at 2.29, which is a 3.18% deviation from 2.2. Though we’d rather it measured 2.2, we always prefer errors to the darker side. That helps the image maintain better depth and dimension.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The G27F covers a goodly portion of the DCI-P3 color gamut and does so with solid accuracy. Blue and red show a little over-saturation, while green is a tad under. But you’ll be hard-pressed to see any problems when viewing real-world material.

Our calibration (see page 1) provided a small gain in accuracy with better red saturation and all hue errors eliminated. We’re quite impressed with the G27F’s color quality at this point, considering its low price point. It really isn’t far off the mark when compared to a professional display.

Comparisons

A 2.09dE average color error would be enough to place the G27F at the top of many comparison groups, but this group has a couple of overachievers in the Omen 27i and GM27-CF. The visual differences are miniscule, however. It’s unlikely one could tell the difference in a side-by-side viewing of calibrated monitors. The G27F continues to punch above its weight class.

The G27F’s DCI-P3 gamut volume is a little better than most at 91.15% covered. The G27F can be used for color-critical P3 work without a software profile, though using one would ensure perfection in all tasks. Since there is no true sRGB mode, that gamut is very over-saturated at 135.16%. This doesn’t present a problem for gaming.