Gigabyte G27F 27-inch Monitor Review: No-Frills Gaming Tool

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The 27-inch flat panel is easily the most popular monitor category today. We’ve rounded up a group that offers similar performance to compare the G27F. There’s the Pixio PX278 and Pixio PX277 Prime. We also have the MSI Optix MAG273R, HP Omen 27i and Cooler Master GM27-CF. Most are IPS, but we have one each of TN and VA in the mix.

The G27F is not overly bright but is still more than bright enough. It’s rated at 300 nits, and our sample exceeded that figure. You might not want to use it outside, but for any indoor space, the G27F is ideally suited.

The G27F’s black level is lower than what you’ll find from most IPS monitors, so contrast is a little higher than average at 1,100.3:1. 1,000:1 is our preferred minimum, so this is a nice bonus. It’s only eclipsed by the MSI, which is an exceptional panel in the contrast department.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1), the black level is still nice and low at 0.1740 nit. Only the MAG273R can boast better performance in this test. Resulting contrast is a bit higher at 1,165.2:1. This is excellent performance. While these monitors may seem close on paper, a difference of 100 points in a contrast ratio can be seen with the naked eye.

The image is further enhanced by an excellent intra-image contrast test result. Any ANSI value over 1,000:1 is a good thing. Again, the MSI wins among the IPS monitors, but the G27F is still a great choice for IPS fans. And, of course, the Cooler Master’s VA panel is on another level.