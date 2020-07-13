Gigabyte G32QC Gaming Monitor Review: 32 Inches of Class-Leading Contrast

The G32QC automatically switches to HDR mode when an HDR10 signal is applied. The picture modes are not grayed out but changing them has no effect. There is then only a single preset which is quite accurate according to our measurements.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G32QC easily earns its DisplayHDR 400 status with a 426.7216-nit score. It’s one of the very few monitors that allows brightness adjustment in HDR mode so if that is too bright for you, relief is available. If you like to game in a dark room, this might be the ideal screen for the job if you play HDR games. The black level is impressively low which results in over 5126:1 contrast. This is a native value achieved without the aid of a dynamic feature. Dell manages to crush the field with its variable brightness option but to get better performance than this, you’ll need a FALD monitor or an OLED.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Gigabyte only provides a brightness adjustment in HDR mode, but our results clearly show there’s no need for color adjustments. Grayscale tracking is excellent with only tiny green errors in the steps above 65%. Luminance tracking is nearly spot-on as well with a transition to tone-mapping at 65% and a soft change from 60-70%.

HDR color shows a little over-saturation in the red and blue primaries but most targets are close to the mark. The HDR image shows vibrant hues that look natural and are never overblown. Detail stays true and sharp in all areas of the picture. Short of a high-end FALD monitor, HDR doesn’t get much better than this.

