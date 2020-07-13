Gigabyte G32QC Gaming Monitor Review: 32 Inches of Class-Leading Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page 2.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

To compare the G32QC’s performance, we have panels ranging from 27 to 32 inches. VA monitors include the Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q, Dell S3220DGF and MSI MAG321CURV. IPS is represented by the BenQ EW3280U and Razer Raptor 27. All support HDR at various peak outputs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G32QC delivers more than enough brightness for any possible environment and enough to offset its backlight strobe should you engage the Aim Stabilizer blur-reduction feature. Gigabyte claims 350 nits, but we measured over 426 in the uncalibrated Standard mode.

That makes the black level of 0.0804 nit very impressive because it results in a 5,301.5:1 contrast ratio. That’s a legitimate number because there was no detail clipping in either shadow or highlight areas.

After Calibration to 200 nits

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration (see our G32QC recommended calibration settings on page 1) barely change the G32QC’s contrast. The black level stayed super low at 0.0426 nit, eclipsed only by the Aorus CV27Q, which clips a little shadow detail to achieve its number. The G32QC's resulting contrast is excellent at 4714.2:1, making it the highest contrast monitors in our database.

That performance extended to the ANSI test where the G32QC wins by a huge margin. The only monitor that comes close to this level from our recent reviews is the Asus PG43UQ, which costs more than three times as much as the G32QC. This shows great component selection and quality control on Gigabyte’s part.

