Gigabyte G32QC Gaming Monitor Review: 32 Inches of Class-Leading Contrast

Though it is a jumbo monitor, the G32QC is not ideal for sharing. VA isn’t the best tech if you want to plant two or three users in front of the screen. At 45 degrees to the sides, the color shifts to reddish green and light is reduced by around 50%. The top-down view is much the same with reduced delineation between the brightness steps. This will make detail harder to see if you choose to stand above your monitor.

The G32QC has a tight-fitting anti-glare layer that improves sharpness but makes good uniformity more difficult to achieve. Our sample measured 12.9% average deviation from center, which means a little hot spotting is visible. We could see a slight glow in the upper-right corner, but other zones looked fine. Color was uniform at every brightness step.

The G32QC is a fast monitor, but our other candidates are a touch quicker. It posts the same 7 ms draw time as any 144 or 165 Hz screen but has just a touch more input lag. If you can perceive a 4 ms difference, then your reflexes are quicker than ours. We had no trouble racking up the frag count with speedy frame rates and instant response to control inputs.

