Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Test Configuration
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8MB Cache)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|RAM
|Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24
|Graphics
|XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16MB cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W ModularATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1014
We continue to use Intel’s eminently-overclockable Core i7-870 to test the true capabilities of each LGA 1156 motherboard.
Intel Turbo Boost is a primary feature of this processor, allowing it to clock up to 3.60 GHz depending on how many cores are loaded. Because the highest Turbo multipliers require unused cores to power down completely, we enable EIST and the highest available C-states during our benchmark runs.
High overclocking requires excellent cooling, and the Thermalright MUX-120 is barely enough to handle the heat output at 1.45V core during our overclocking tests.
Kingston’s HyperX DDR3-2133 overclocks well enough to outpace every board we’ve tested in our memory stability comparison.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 8x AA
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra High Quality, 8x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky
|Clear Sky Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX10 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX10 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|World in Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: High Details, No AA / No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA / 16x AF
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 8.2.1.6 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Lame MP3
|Version: 3.98.2, wave to MP3 Audio CD "Terminator II" SE, 53 min
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 Express
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1 Reference H.264 Plugin Pro 1.5.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224Kbp/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2009
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5
|Version: 8.5.287, Virus base: 270.12.16/2094, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|WinZip 12
|Version 12.1, WinZip Command Line Version 3.0, Compression = Best, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00 x64, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP4a
|Version 2009.9.15.130, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
Gigabyte had some additional interesting news about the new P55A-UD4P, where the addition of the letter "A" supposedly means "Advanced" and refers to the addition of SATA 6.0 Gb/s and USB 3.0 controllers. Unfortunately, it wasn't ready when the comparison was written. The "A" also cost slightly more.
2 x USB 3.0
2 x SATA 6Gb/s.
$184.99 on newegg.
$15 for all that sounds great, unless those features are useless to you. SATA 6.0 Gb/s will remain completely useless until long after the board is outdated, and USB 3.0 is nothing more than an eSATA substitute at the moment.
You mean complain? Like you're complaining right now? It's all a matter of logic: There are probably more Windows XP users carrying over their old OS into a new build than there are Ultra ATA users carrying over their ancient hard drives. Therefor, the floppy interface, as outdated as it is, is more useful than the Ultra ATA interface.
The problem as described is that you PAY for an Ultra ATA controller. Why bother? Even if you're an XP devotee you probably don't WANT to pay for an Ultra ATA connector.
But for most motherboards, the floppy interface is free. It doesn't slow down boot times or performance either, if you don't need it you can ignore it.
Well, maybe you can't ignore it, but a logic dictates over emotion in reviews.
THG has no reason to love or hate the floppy connector, no stake in the legacy OS game, but anyone reader who wants to play the hater deserves to be called out for it. As for the manufacturers, honest reporting is Tom's Hardware's goal. Personally, I like the fact that some manufacturers provide legacy features and others don't, both types of products work well.
This is from the page on the EVGA P55 but you can clearly see it is a purple PS/2 port which is for keyboards... lol