Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Test Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8MB Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 Graphics XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500 Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB 10,000 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, 16MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W ModularATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014

We continue to use Intel’s eminently-overclockable Core i7-870 to test the true capabilities of each LGA 1156 motherboard.

Intel Turbo Boost is a primary feature of this processor, allowing it to clock up to 3.60 GHz depending on how many cores are loaded. Because the highest Turbo multipliers require unused cores to power down completely, we enable EIST and the highest available C-states during our benchmark runs.

High overclocking requires excellent cooling, and the Thermalright MUX-120 is barely enough to handle the heat output at 1.45V core during our overclocking tests.

Kingston’s HyperX DDR3-2133 overclocks well enough to outpace every board we’ve tested in our memory stability comparison.