Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Benchmark Results: Synthetic
3DMark likes Biostar, which makes some sense given its slight lead in one of our games.
PCMark favors the TPower I55 with a higher HDD performance score. We’ve never fully investigated the effect of EIST and high C-states on HDD performance, but a win this large is unexpected.
As with WinZip, Foxconn also takes a marked lead in Sandra’s Whestone bench.
Rounding issues make Biostar’s numbers look larger than those of the leading ASRock motherboard in Sandra Memory Bandwidth--19.84 plus 19.84 is larger than 19.75 plus 19.85. Because this is the only benchmark ASRock truly won (it also had some first-place ties), now would be a great time to remind readers that we had to test the board at 134.3 MHz, as opposed to the 132.9 MHz-133.7 MHz competing models used.
Gigabyte had some additional interesting news about the new P55A-UD4P, where the addition of the letter "A" supposedly means "Advanced" and refers to the addition of SATA 6.0 Gb/s and USB 3.0 controllers. Unfortunately, it wasn't ready when the comparison was written. The "A" also cost slightly more.
2 x USB 3.0
2 x SATA 6Gb/s.
$184.99 on newegg.
$15 for all that sounds great, unless those features are useless to you. SATA 6.0 Gb/s will remain completely useless until long after the board is outdated, and USB 3.0 is nothing more than an eSATA substitute at the moment.
You mean complain? Like you're complaining right now? It's all a matter of logic: There are probably more Windows XP users carrying over their old OS into a new build than there are Ultra ATA users carrying over their ancient hard drives. Therefor, the floppy interface, as outdated as it is, is more useful than the Ultra ATA interface.
The problem as described is that you PAY for an Ultra ATA controller. Why bother? Even if you're an XP devotee you probably don't WANT to pay for an Ultra ATA connector.
But for most motherboards, the floppy interface is free. It doesn't slow down boot times or performance either, if you don't need it you can ignore it.
Well, maybe you can't ignore it, but a logic dictates over emotion in reviews.
THG has no reason to love or hate the floppy connector, no stake in the legacy OS game, but anyone reader who wants to play the hater deserves to be called out for it. As for the manufacturers, honest reporting is Tom's Hardware's goal. Personally, I like the fact that some manufacturers provide legacy features and others don't, both types of products work well.
This is from the page on the EVGA P55 but you can clearly see it is a purple PS/2 port which is for keyboards... lol