Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Features Overview

Sub-$200 Core i5/i7 Motherboard Features ASRock P55 Deluxe Asus P7P55D EVO Biostar TPower I55 EVGA P55 SLI PCB Revision 1.06 1.06G 5.1 1.0 Chipset Intel P55 Express Intel P55 Express Intel P55 Express Intel P55 Express Voltage Regulator 18 Phases (16+2) 14 Phases (12+2) 12 Phases (8+4) 10 Phases (8+2) BIOS 1.70 (09/15/2009) 0711 (09/24/2009) 080015 (09/05/2009) 080016 (10/02/2009) 133.3 MHz BCLK 139.6 MHz (+4.7%) 133.7 MHz (+0.28%) 133.3 MHz (+0.0%) 133.2 MHz (-0.10%) Clock Generator ICS 9LPRS140CKLF ICS 9LPRS140CKLF RTM85N-914 ICS 9LPRS139AKLF Internal Interfaces PCIe 2.0 x16 3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4) 3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4) 2 (1 x x16 or 2 x x8) 3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4) PCIe x1/x4 1/0 2/0 1/1 1/0 Legacy PCI 3 2 2 2 USB 2.0 3 (6 ports) 3 (6 ports) 3 (6 ports) 3 (6 ports) IEEE-1394 1 1 1 1 SerialPort 1 1 None None ParallelPort None None No No Floppy Yes No Yes No Ultra-ATA 133 1 (2-drives) 1 (2 drives) 1 (2 drives) None SATA 3.0Gb/s 6 8 6 6 4-Pin Fan 2 2 1 1 3-Pin Fan 3 2 2 5 FP Audio Yes Yes Yes Yes CD Audio Yes Yes Yes No S/PDIF I/O Output Only Output Only Output Only Both Power Button Yes Yes Yes Yes Reset Button Yes Yes Yes Yes CLR_CMOS Button Jumper Only Jumper Only Jumper Only Yes Diagnostics Panel Numeric Pass/Fail LEDs Numeric Numeric I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 2 2 1 1 USB 2.0 8 (1 Shared w/eSATA) 8 8 6 IEEE-1394 1 1 1 1 Network Dual (with teaming) Dual (with teaming) Dual Dual eSATA 1 (Shared with USB) 1 2 2 CLR_CMOS Button Yes Yes No Yes Digital Audio Out Optical+Coaxial Optical+Coaxial Optical+Coaxial Optical+Coaxial Digital Audio In None None None None Analog Audio 6 6 6 6 Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s 6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s 6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s 6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA JMB363 PCIe 1 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s JMB363 PCIe 1 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s 1 x SATA to JMB322 JMB322 to 2x SATA JMB363 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s 88SE6121 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s Add-In Ultra ATA JMB363 PCIe JMB363 PCIe JMB363 PCIe None IEEE-1394 VT6308S PCI 2 x 400Mb/s VT6308P PCI 2 x 400Mb/s LSI L-FW3227-100 PCI 2 x 400Mb/s TSB43AB22A 2 x 400Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN RTL8111DL PCIe RTL8112L PCIe Intel WG82578DC PHY 88E8057 PCIe Secondary LAN RTL8111DL PCIe RTL810SC PCI RTL8111DL PCIe 88E8057 PCIe Audio HD Audio Codec ALC890B VIA VT1828S ALC888S ALC889

Setting a 133 MHz base clock on the ASRock P55 Deluxe enables the firm's Intelligent Overclocking Technology function, even when that function has been disabled. Instead choosing a 134 MHz base clock disables I.O.T., but gives ASRock a slight speed advantage in the benchmarks. We’ll keep that slight advantage in mind when discussing result charts.