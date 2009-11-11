Trending

Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Features Overview

Sub-$200 Core i5/i7 Motherboard Features
 ASRock P55 DeluxeAsus P7P55D EVOBiostar TPower I55EVGA P55 SLI
PCB Revision1.061.06G5.11.0
ChipsetIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 Express
Voltage Regulator18 Phases (16+2)14 Phases (12+2)12 Phases (8+4)10 Phases (8+2)
BIOS1.70 (09/15/2009)0711 (09/24/2009)080015 (09/05/2009)080016 (10/02/2009)
133.3 MHz BCLK139.6 MHz (+4.7%)133.7 MHz (+0.28%)133.3 MHz (+0.0%)133.2 MHz (-0.10%)
Clock GeneratorICS 9LPRS140CKLFICS 9LPRS140CKLFRTM85N-914ICS 9LPRS139AKLF
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 2.0 x163 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)2 (1 x x16 or 2 x x8)3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)
PCIe x1/x41/02/01/11/0
Legacy PCI3222
USB 2.03 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)
IEEE-13941111
SerialPort11NoneNone
ParallelPortNoneNoneNoNo
FloppyYesNoYesNo
Ultra-ATA 1331 (2-drives)1 (2 drives)1 (2 drives)None
SATA 3.0Gb/s6866
4-Pin Fan2211
3-Pin Fan3225
FP AudioYesYesYesYes
CD AudioYesYesYesNo
S/PDIF I/OOutput OnlyOutput OnlyOutput OnlyBoth
Power ButtonYesYesYesYes
Reset ButtonYesYesYesYes
CLR_CMOS ButtonJumper OnlyJumper OnlyJumper OnlyYes
Diagnostics PanelNumericPass/Fail LEDsNumericNumeric
I/O Panel Connectors
P/S 22211
USB 2.08 (1 Shared w/eSATA)886
IEEE-13941111
NetworkDual (with teaming)Dual (with teaming)DualDual
eSATA1 (Shared with USB)122
CLR_CMOS ButtonYesYesNoYes
Digital Audio OutOptical+CoaxialOptical+CoaxialOptical+CoaxialOptical+Coaxial
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio6666
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s6 x SATA 3.0Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 10
Add-In SATAJMB363 PCIe 1 x eSATA 3.0Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 1 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s 1 x SATA to JMB322 JMB322 to 2x SATAJMB363 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s88SE6121 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3.0Gb/s
Add-In Ultra ATAJMB363 PCIeJMB363 PCIeJMB363 PCIeNone
IEEE-1394VT6308S PCI 2 x 400Mb/sVT6308P PCI 2 x 400Mb/sLSI L-FW3227-100 PCI 2 x 400Mb/sTSB43AB22A 2 x 400Mb/s
Gigabit Ethernet
Primary LANRTL8111DL PCIeRTL8112L PCIeIntel WG82578DC PHY88E8057 PCIe
Secondary LANRTL8111DL PCIeRTL810SC PCIRTL8111DL PCIe88E8057 PCIe
Audio
HD Audio CodecALC890BVIA VT1828SALC888SALC889

Setting a 133 MHz base clock on the ASRock P55 Deluxe enables the firm's Intelligent Overclocking Technology function, even when that function has been disabled. Instead choosing a 134 MHz base clock disables I.O.T., but gives ASRock a slight speed advantage in the benchmarks. We’ll keep that slight advantage in mind when discussing result charts.

Sub-$200 Core i5/i7 Motherboard Features
 Foxconn Inferno Katana GTIJetway HI05Gigabyte P55-UD4PMSI P55-GD65
PCB Revision1.01.01.01.0
NorthbridgeIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 ExpressIntel P55 Express
Voltage Regulator10 Phases (8+2)8 Phases (7+1)10 Phases (6+4)7 Phases (6+1)
BIOS080015 (09/17/2009)080015 (09/04/2009)F4r (09/18/2009)1.3 (09/03/2009)
133.3 MHz BCLK133.7 MHz (+0.28%)133.3 MHz (+0.0%)132.9 MHz (-0.32%)133.7 MHz (+0.28%)
Clock GeneratorICS RS4105BLICS 9LPRS919HKLICS 9LPRS914EKLFMSI LRS4116AL
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 2.0 x163 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)2 (1 x x16 or 2 x x8)2 (1 x x16 or 2 x x8)2 (1 x x16 or 2 x x8)
PCIe x1/x42/02/03/02/1
Legacy PCI1322
USB 2.03 (6 ports)3 (6 ports)2 (4 ports)3 (6 ports)
IEEE-1394None011
SerialPortNone111
ParallelPortNone11None
FloppyNoNoYesYes
Ultra-ATA 1331 (2 drives)1 (2 drives)1 (2 drives)1 (2 drives)
SATA 3.0Gb/s6687
4-Pin Fan1121
3-Pin Fan5233
FP AudioYesYesYesYes
CD AudioYesYesYesYes
S/PDIF I/OOutput OnlyOutput OnlyBothOutput Only
Power ButtonYesYesNoYes
Reset ButtonYesYesNoNo
CLR_CMOS ButtonJumper OnlyYesJumper OnlyJumper Only
Diagnostics PanelNumericNumericNoNo
I/O Panel Connectors
P/S 21112
USB 2.088108 (1 Shared w/eSATA)
IEEE-1394NoneNone21
NetworkSingleDualDual (with teaming)Dual
eSATANone121 (Shared with USB)
CLR_CMOS ButtonYesYesNoNo
Digital Audio OutOptical+CoaxialOptical+CoaxialOptical+CoaxialOptical+Coaxial
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio6666
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6 x SATA3.0Gb/s6 x SATA3.0Gb/s6 x SATA3.0Gb/s6 x SATA3.0Gb/s
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 10
Add-In SATANoneJMB363 PCIe 1 x eSATA3.0Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 2 x SATA3.0Gb/s JMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA3.0Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 1 x SATA3.0Gb/s 1 x eSATA3.0Gb/s
Add-In Ultra ATA88SE6111 PCIeJMB363 PCIeJMB363 PCIeJMB363 PCIe
IEEE-1394NoneNoneTSB43AB23 PCI 3 x 400Mb/sVT6315N PCIe 2 x 400Mb/s
Gigabit Ethernet
Primary LANRTL8111DL PCIeWG82578DC PHYRTL8111D PCIeRTL8111DL PCIe
Secondary LANNoneRTL8111DL PCIeNoneNone
Audio
HD Audio CodecALC888SALC888ALC889AALC889
