Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Biostar’s slight win in World in Conflict turns into a much larger loss in Apple’s iTunes benchmark, since the lack of support for the processor’s highest C-States prevents it from reaching the highest CPU multiplier in this single-threaded application.

Lame likewise sheds light on Biostar’s minor BIOS inadequacy.

Jetway falls behind in both DivX and H.264 encoding, which are both multi-threaded. A power-management bug is the most likely reason for this difference.