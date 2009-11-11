Enthusiast P55: Eight LGA 1156 Boards Between $150 And $200

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Jetway also falls behind in both image editing and rendering.

Performance differences in AVG virus scan are minimal.

Foxconn’s Inferno Katana GTI takes a big win in our WinZip benchmark. Unlike previous differences noted for Jetway and Biostar, this particular win is baffling, as it’s not found in any other program benchmark. We retested the board several times, even checking it with CPU-Z, and the only thing we found that was peculiar was that the CPU appeared to dwell at its 26x Turbo Boost multiplier a little more often when using the Foxconn motherboard.