NZXT Kraken X72 360 Cooler Review: A Pretty Performer

The NZXT CAM user interface software provides a dashboard look at your entire PC system, including system memory utilization, drive storage, and operational details for the X72. Display and color options for the infinity mirror (more on that shortly), logo, and ring are chosen using an RGB color picker, along with various properties to represent color changes for CPU thermal load or other feedback.

A note to those wary of data collection on their PCs: NZXT prompts users when running the application that its CAM software will send system information to a cloud-based database. And whether you choose to authorize this or simply use CAM in "guest mode," data still gets sent to the company's servers. So if you're worried about NZXT getting all up in the details of your hardware, you may want to look to competing products, or just not install the software.

The Kraken X72 pump is housed within the CPU cooling block module, and it displays the NZXT logo beneath its infinity mirror top. Tubing enters and exists from the pump housing via 90-degree swivel fittings, to allow for ease of installation and positioning of the braided nylon hoses.

The side of the cooling block housing also has two ports on the ‘top’ side, if viewing the Kraken X72 as installed atop your CPU. One is the Mini-B USB port for connectivity and management with software, that connects to your board via a 9-pin USB 2.0 header cable. The narrow 9-pin header also connects to a 3-way PWM splitter for managing the Aer P120 fans via software as well.