Trending

NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard Review: Shrouds Everywhere

Solid performance, budget-friendly price and feature-rich

By

NZXT N7 Z490
(Image: © NZXT)

Software

NZXT doesn’t include a bunch of applications, but takes more of a single program route with its CAM software. CAM monitors your PC, controls fans and RGB lighting, audio, and includes overclocking capabilities. The program is easy to use and worked well in our short time with it, controlling fans and making some on-the-fly system adjustments when overclocking.

Image 1 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 10

NZXT N7 Z490 - Software

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens.

NZXT worked with ASRock to help develop this board and it shows a bit with the overall setup of the BIOS. Across the top are several headers, including Main, Overclocking, Advanced, Tool, PC Monitoring, and more. Editable fields are on the left, while descriptions of each selection are on the right.

The BIOS is black, white and purple, matching NZXT’s brand colors while also being easy to read. Most options are found just under the sub-heading and you do not have to dig down to find commonly used options. Overall, the BIOS is ergonomic for the user, with most of what you need easily accessible. We didn’t have any issues working in this BIOS.

Image 1 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 23 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 24 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 25 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 26 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 27 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 28 of 28

NZXT N7 Z490

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System and Comparison Products 

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public, unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows: 

CPUIntel i9-10900K
MemoryG.Skill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16D-16GTZNC)
Memory 2G.Skill Trident Z Royale 4x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
GPUAsus ROG Strix RTX 2070
CPU CoolerCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 1909
Graphics DriverNvidia Driver 445.75
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Graphics DriverGeForce 445.74

For this review, we’ll be directly comparing the NZXT N7 Z490 ($229.99) to the Biostar Z490GTA Evo ($249) and the ASRock Z490 PG Velocita ($259.99). 

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) 
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
The Division 2Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
Forza Horizon 4Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shadowclash10 08 October 2020 00:14
    This is a very interesting looking motherboard. To be honest I don't like NZXT's design language as much, but I understand the appeal.
    Reply
  • olaf 08 October 2020 06:44
    MEH ... you'r just paying for that stupid shourd ... atleast its not RGB...
    Reply
  • ajr1775 08 October 2020 12:31
    Looks like a functional improvement over their last Intel offering in terms of value. If I was in the market I would consider it.
    Reply
  • eye4bear 09 October 2020 14:52
    You mention in the article that the rear I/O panel has "a PS/2 port for ancient devices". My PS/2 port on my Gigabyte POS mb has saved my tail more than once when it fails to initialize the USB ports rendering my wireless mice and keyboards useless. However, is it just me but I do NOT see a PS/2 port?
    Reply