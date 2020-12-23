Pixio PX248 Prime Review: Low Price, No Frills

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Among IPS monitors, the PX248 Prime has better than average viewing angles with only a small reduction in brightness at 45 degrees to the sides. The green color shift is fairly obvious but no more so than any other IPS panel we’ve photographed. Detail remains well delineated with all steps visible. The top down view is slightly blue with a reduction in gamma and about 30% less brightness available.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX248 Prime’s screen uniformity is nothing to complain about. 7.29% is one of the best scores we’ve recorded in this test. IPS panels have been known for bleed and glow issues, but we didn’t see that here. Both luminance and color looked perfectly uniform at all brightness levels and in all content.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX248 Prime is marketed at gamers because of its speed and video processing performance. On that score, it delivered just fine. Its 7ms response time is typical of all 144 Hz monitors regardless of resolution. The Cooler Master has an overclock feature that takes it to 200 Hz, so it runs a tad faster. In the input lag test, the PX248 Prime is slightly behind the other screens but a 6ms difference between first and last is pretty hard to spot. If you’re a casual or mainstream gamer you’ll likely see no issues while gaming. Motion was smooth during our testing with no stutter or tearing and almost no blur. Adaptive-Sync worked perfectly at all frame rates up to the 144 Hz maximum.