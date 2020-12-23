Pixio PX248 Prime Review: Low Price, No Frills

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The PX248 Prime is one of the least expensive gaming monitors we’ve tested. We found a few other low-priced examples in our database, but most are 27 inches, so they sell for a bit more. We have another 24-inch model, the Pixio PX247 , along with the 27-inch Cooler Master GM27-CF , MSI Optix MAG273R , Gigabyte G27F and AOC CQ27G2 . All deliver at least 144 Hz and Adaptive-Sync.

The PX248 Prime is the brightest panel here with a peak of 405.6 nits. It’s hard to imagine needing that much light indoors, but it’s there if you want it. That means a higher max black level, but Pixio manages to wring decent contrast from this IPS panel with almost 1,300:1. It’s pipped by the MSI but only by a hair. And it outdistances its same-priced stablemate, the PX247, by a visible amount. While the two VA panels operate on another dynamic range level, the PX248 Prime has one of the better out-of-box contrast ratios for an IPS monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration (see our settings on page 1), the PX248 Prime was still just outplayed by the MAG273R in black levels and contrast. But if you’re counting pennies, the Pixio really shines in the value department. This is the most IPS contrast you can buy for under $200.

Intra-image contrast remains solid at just under 1,200:1. The PX248 Prime’s low price doesn’t mean quality is short-changed. The grid polarizer is fitted well, and our sample’s screen uniformity was very good. This is impressive performance for any monitor, let alone a budget model.