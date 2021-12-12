Pixio PXC325 32-inch Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Small Price

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PXC325 requires changing its default settings to achieve maximum brightness. You must select the Movie picture mode or the User color temp. If all settings are left at their factory values, the max brightness is closer to 270 nits. As tested, 352 nits is plenty of output for any environment, including sunlit windows like my office.

The PXC325 wins the black level contest convincingly. This monitor delivers deep blacks in all content making the picture pop with a wide dynamic range. The resulting 4,510.9:1 contrast ratio is one of the highest I’ve measured from a desktop monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After calibration, the PXC325 is about even with the AOC for black levels and contrast. Visually, there is no difference and the picture looks fantastic. Contrast this high goes a long way towards mitigating the effects of the FHD resolution.

The ANSI score is only a tad lower than the static one. That bodes well for Pixio’s quality control which is very good for a monitor this inexpensive. Thanks to its superb intra-image contrast, I never saw an image I didn’t like here.