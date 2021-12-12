Pixio PXC325 32-inch Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Small Price

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

Though the PXC325 supports HDR, it’s something of a process to engage it. You must turn it on in the OSD before engaging HDR in Windows or a game. There is no automatic switchover, which is not unusual in the value category.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

The PXC325’s peak light output is about the same for SDR and HDR. The black level is slightly higher, which means contrast is lower for HDR than SDR. The difference isn’t huge, but, unfortunately, there is no menu option to extend dynamic range. HDR looks a bit different because the luminance curve is altered, but it doesn’t look any better. The PXC325 supports HDR just fine, but it doesn’t enhance the image.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

There are no image controls available in HDR mode, so no calibration is possible. There are slight red/green errors visible from 25% brightness and higher. This only has a minor impact on content. Since the PXC325’s EOTF tracking is close to standard, there is no loss of detail or sharpness.

Color performance is better, with only slight undersaturation seen in the primary colors. The measurements are close to their targets, so it’s hard to see a problem in actual content. Again, the PXC325 supports HDR but using it offers no benefit.