Pixio PXC325 32-inch Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Big Screen, Small Price

The PXC325 is a bit unusual, making comparisons difficult. The only other 32-inch FHD screen I’ve covered is AOC’s C32G2ZE which is included here. The other Pixio is a PXC327 which is QHD and retails for $40 more. Also here is Viotek’s GNV30CBXA, which is a 30-inch ultra-wide. The other two are 27-inch flat screens from Monoprice’s Dark Matter line, products 40778 and 42771.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

165 Hz is not always faster than 144 Hz as the PXC325 proves. It draws a full frame in 7ms, which is typical performance. This will provide smooth motion but not as smooth as the faster monitors running at 200 Hz or higher.

However, I was a bit disappointed in the total lag score. The PXC327 manages to break 30ms which is plenty fast for all but the most skilled players. But 35ms is a little slow for a 165 Hz monitor. I still enjoyed playing on the PXC325, and my casual skills did not exceed its capabilities. But better gamers than I might want to go for the PXC327 instead.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA panels aren’t known for great off-axis image quality. The PXC325 is typical of the technology. The side view shows a 50% light falloff and a reddish-green tint. The top view is much the same and a bit more washed out. In practice, a viewer sitting on-center will see a bright and colorful image. But sharing with another person would not be ideal. IPS would be better of course, but you’d give up that 4,100:1 contrast ratio.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PXC325 sample I received had no significant uniformity issues. The center zone is slightly brighter than the rest of the screen. I could see this in a completely dark room when displaying a full black pattern. In actual content, there were no visible problems. There was no bleed or glow, and color was perfectly uniform from edge to edge.