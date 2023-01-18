PNY RTX 4090 XLR8 RGB Review: Stock Options

Today's best PNY RTX 4090 XLR8 RGB deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The GeForce RTX 4090 continues to reign as the fastest of the best graphics cards currently available, and even better: prices seem to finally be dropping below $2,000. Take the PNY RTX 4090 XLR8 RGB (opens in new tab), which you can pick up on Amazon — and there's the non-RGB variant for about $50 less (opens in new tab). We're still hundreds of dollars above Nvidia's $1,599 starting MSRP, but we're getting closer. Maybe by the time the 40-series refresh cards start to show up we'll actually see acceptable prices (but don't count on it).



A big part of the problem with the RTX 4090 is the exceptional performance. It's up to 50% faster than the previous generation RTX 3090 Ti in gaming performance, without using DLSS 3. It's also significantly faster in many professional workloads as well as AI tasks. And the next step down, the RTX 4080, is still expensive and noticeably slower, so those with deep pockets are simply opting for the top product.



Three months on, after the newness has faded a bit and things are starting to settle down, how does the RTX 4090 look? We're looking at PNY's reference clocked RTX 4090 XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB to find out — and kudos for that adjective laden product name, which we'll just truncate to "XLR8 RGB" for the rest of this review.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia and AMD GPU Specifications Graphics Card PNY RTX 4090 XLR8 RGB RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti RX 7900 XTX RX 7900 XT Architecture AD102 AD102 AD103 AD104 Navi 31 Navi 31 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N5 + N6 Transistors (Billion) 76.3 76.3 45.9 35.8 45.6 + 6x 2.05 45.6 + 5x 2.05 Die size (mm^2) 608.4 608.4 378.6 294.5 300 + 222 300 + 185 SMs 128 128 76 60 96 84 GPU Shaders 16384 16384 9728 7680 12288 10752 Tensor Cores 512 512 304 240 N/A N/A Ray Tracing "Cores" 128 128 76 60 96 84 Boost Clock (MHz) 2520 2520 2505 2610 2500 2400 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 21 21 22.4 21 20 20 VRAM (GB) 24 24 16 12 24 20 VRAM Bus Width 384 384 256 192 384 320 L2 Cache 72 72 64 48 96 80 ROPs 176 176 112 80 192 192 TMUs 512 512 304 240 384 336 TFLOPS FP32 82.6 82.6 48.7 40.1 61.4 51.6 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8/INT8) 661 (1321) 661 (1321) 390 (780) 321 (641) 123 (123) 103 (103) Bandwidth (GBps) 1008 1008 717 504 960 800 TBP (watts) 450 450 320 285 355 300 Launch Date Oct 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022 Jan 2023 Dec 2022 Dec 2022 Launch Price $1,599 $1,599 $1,199 $799 $999 $899