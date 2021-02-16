Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 240 Hz Curved Monitor Review: High Performance, High Style

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PD27’s off-axis image quality is typical of the VA panels we’ve photographed. The 45-degree view shows a red/green shift and brightness reduction of around 40%. The vertical plane is similar with washed out detail. A 27-inch monitor isn’t really shareable, and the PD27 certainly puts the goods where it counts – front and center.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PD27 sample had almost perfect uniformity except for a slight hotspot in the center. We couldn’t see it with the naked eye, but our meter picked it up. It was no cause for concern. There is no bleed or glow and we expect all PD27s to perform similarly given the price tag and the quality control we’ve observed in other test metrics.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Any concern about style over substance will be allayed by our video processing test results. The PD27 is the fastest 240 Hz monitor we’ve tested with a quick 4ms draw time. Other 240 Hz displays take 5ms. Overall input lag is a tad behind the Samsung, but 22ms is still competition level performance. We observed nothing but blur-free motion and instant response to control inputs. Price aside, the PD27 is undoubtedly an elite gaming monitor.