Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 240 Hz Curved Monitor Review: High Performance, High Style

(Image: © AOC)

Viewing Angles

Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PD27’s off-axis image quality is typical of the VA panels we’ve photographed. The 45-degree view shows a red/green shift and brightness reduction of around 40%. The vertical plane is similar with washed out detail. A 27-inch monitor isn’t really shareable, and the PD27 certainly puts the goods where it counts – front and center.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PD27 sample had almost perfect uniformity except for a slight hotspot in the center. We couldn’t see it with the naked eye, but our meter picked it up. It was no cause for concern. There is no bleed or glow and we expect all PD27s to perform similarly given the price tag and the quality control we’ve observed in other test metrics.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Any concern about style over substance will be allayed by our video processing test results. The PD27 is the fastest 240 Hz monitor we’ve tested with a quick 4ms draw time. Other 240 Hz displays take 5ms. Overall input lag is a tad behind the Samsung, but 22ms is still competition level performance. We observed nothing but blur-free motion and instant response to control inputs. Price aside, the PD27 is undoubtedly an elite gaming monitor.

  • Dantte 16 February 2021 15:33
    So the very end of the read the author compares the Argon to the Samsung G7 32" "with similar specs".... Why not compare it to the G7 27" with all the same specs except 1; the G7 27" is rated at HDR600, not HDR400? So for the same price and maybe cheaper, you can get the EXACT SAME panel from Samsung with BETTER backlighting!

    Which brings me to; why havent any of the Samsung Odyssey panels been tested by Toms; they been available since early Fall and only now is the competition finally coming out with their own products?
  • Sleepy_Hollowed 17 February 2021 07:15
    Dantte said:
    So the very end of the read the author compares the Argon to the Samsung G7 32" "with similar specs".... Why not compare it to the G7 27" with all the same specs except 1; the G7 27" is rated at HDR600, not HDR400? So for the same price and maybe cheaper, you can get the EXACT SAME panel from Samsung with BETTER backlighting!

    Which brings me to; why havent any of the Samsung Odyssey panels been tested by Toms; they been available since early Fall and only now is the competition finally coming out with their own products?

    The extra brightness is not necessarily a good thing for some people (like me), and though I’m a niche, the panel you refer to has a nasty blue light on the back.
  • emgarf 17 February 2021 12:46
    Some may call that stand "stylish", but on my desk it would just be in the way. The pedestal stand on my Dell U3818DW is rock-solid and takes up much less space.
