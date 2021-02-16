Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 240 Hz Curved Monitor Review: High Performance, High Style

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We chose the fastest QHD screens in our database to compare the PD27’s performance. 240 Hz is rare at this resolution but the Samsung C32G75T is a recent example. At 170 Hz is the Gigabyte M27Q. The final three, Dell’s S2721DGF, Pixio’s PX277 Prime and Gigabyte’s G27QC, run at 165 Hz.

The PD27 manages to exceed its DisplayHDR 400 spec in SDR mode too with over 500 nits of peak brightness. This much light output isn’t necessary for indoor environments and in this case, it raises the minimum level to 89 nits, too bright for dark room play. We’d rather see a 400-nit SDR peak with a minimum around 50 nits. But there is no shortage of contrast. The VA panels here offer low black levels and the PD27 takes a solid second place with just over 3,000:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

The Gigabyte G27QC maintains its lead in the black level and contrast contest after calibration, but the PD27 is still well ahead of the other screens. The image quality here is truly stunning with deep and richly detailed shadow areas that render down to true black. Bright highlights combine to create a palpable 3D effect and high sharpness.

The PD27 maintains its broad dynamic range in the ANSI test where it takes first place from the G27QC. This is an expensive display to be sure but there is no lack of quality anywhere. Only a first-rate panel will maintain such a high ratio in both the static and ANSI contrast benchmarks. This is excellent performance.