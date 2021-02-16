Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27 240 Hz Curved Monitor Review: High Performance, High Style

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The PD27 offers four HDR picture modes once it detects an HDR10 signal. We tested the default one, DisplayHDR and found it to be very accurate and the best choice.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PD27 is rated for DisplayHDR 400, which it easily achieves with over 561 nits peak. There is no luminance adjustment available if you want to reduce this number. But you’ll only see the brightest levels in small highlight areas of the image. There is no dynamic contrast option for HDR mode, so black levels are about the same as for SDR. Resulting contrast is high at over 3,022:1, but the Samsung and Dell screens use dynamic contrast to broaden their range. AOC is leaving some potential on under the table here. HDR looks very good but it could be even better.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Image 1 of 1 Need the Following Charts PD27 HDR Gray EOTF PD27 HDR P3

HDR grayscale, EOTF and color accuracy are without issue. The PD27 renders the grayscale run perfectly with no visible errors whatsoever. The EOTF also tracks well with a tone-map transition near 70% (excellent) and just a slight uptick at 5%. This is not visible in actual content. HDR shadow and highlight detail pops beautifully.

HDR color renders well in the DCI-P3 gamut with the only error at 80% red which is over-saturated. Some very bright red detail may be hard to see but this will be a rare occurrence. Our experience with games and videos was positive thanks to the rich color palette and sharply rendered detail. Gamers looking for an HDR monitor will be happy with the PD27’s performance.