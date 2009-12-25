System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes and Lame MP3 are both poorly optimized for recent hardware and appear limited to one or two threads, reflecting the clock speed of each system almost perfectly, regardless of other performance factors. This is a great place for the $700 system to shine, since its low-cost processor eagerly clocks to 3.83 GHz.

TMPGEnc behaves strangely by favoring the $1,300 build’s non-Hyper-Threading-enabled Core i5-750 over the $2,500 build’s HT-equipped Core i7-860.

MainConcept loves the extra cores of the i5 and i7 builds, and even appears to take some advantage of the logical cores available through the Core i7’s Hyper-Threading technology.