System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X. doesn’t present much of a challenge to high-end graphics hardware, so we expect even the $700 PC, with its dual Radeon HD 4870 graphics cards, to pass this test.

As expected, the $700 box plays smoothly right up to our 2560x1600 maximum graphics resolution.