System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: PCMark And 3DMark

The overclocked $1,300 PC edges past the stock-speed $2,500 build, only to be smashed by the $2,500 overclocked configuration. This is only minor vindication for the expensive build, since synthetic benchmarks aren’t used in our value analysis.

PCMark hands a huge win over to the $2,500 system’s super-fast drive array, a lead that only gets bigger with overclocking.