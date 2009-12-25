System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Test Settings

The following component lists includes the overclock settings used by each system to achieve its ultimate performance capability.

December 2009 SBM Performance, O/C Settings $700 PC $1,300 PC $2,500 PC Motherboard DFI BI P45-T2RS O/C to FSB-1333 Gigabyte P55-UD4P O/C to 172 MHz BCLK Gigabyte P55-UD4P O/C to 203 MHz BCLK Processor Intel Pentium E5300 2.60 GHz at 3.83 GHz 11.5x 333, 1.424V Intel Core i5-750 2.66 GHz at 3.61 GHz 21x 172, 1.168V Intel Core i7-860 2.80 GHz at 3.65 GHz 18x 203, 1.312V Memory Corsair DDR2-800 CAS 5-5-5-18, 1.80V Unchanged A-Data DDR3-1333 CAS 8-8-8-24, 1.65V O/C 1374, 9-9-9-24 2 x Crucial DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24, 1.50V O/C 1624, 8-8-8-18 Graphics 2 x XFX HD 4870 750/3600 MHz O/C to 790/4400 2 x XFX HD 5850 725/4000 MHz O/C to 775/4400 MHz 2 x Diamond HD 5870 850/4800 MHz O/C to 900/5080 MHz Hard Drives Samsung Spinpoint F3 500GB HD502HJ Unchanged WD Caviar Black 640GB WD6401AALS Unchanged 2 x WD Caviar Black 2.0TB WD2001FASS Changed RAID 1 to 0 Optical Samsung SH-S223C Unchanged Samsung SH-S223C Unchanged LG WH08LS20 BD-RE Unchanged Case Antec Two Hundred NZXT M59 Lian-Li LanCool PC-K7B Power Antec EarthWatts 650W Non-Modular Unchanged Corsair CMPSU-750TX 750W Non-Modular Unchanged Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Semi-Modular Unchanged CPU Cooler Xigmatek HDT-SD964 Intel Core i5 Standard (Included w/CPU) Xigmatek HDT-S1284EE Crossbow ACK-15363 Cooler + Bracket Kit Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics ATI Catalyst 9.11 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1015

Like most of our recent reviews, this month's System Builder Marathon relies on Microsoft’s latest operating system to assure the best performance and compatibility with the latest hardware.