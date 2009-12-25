System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Test Settings
The following component lists includes the overclock settings used by each system to achieve its ultimate performance capability.
|December 2009 SBM Performance, O/C Settings
|$700 PC
|$1,300 PC
|$2,500 PC
|Motherboard
|DFI BI P45-T2RS O/C to FSB-1333
|Gigabyte P55-UD4P O/C to 172 MHz BCLK
|Gigabyte P55-UD4P O/C to 203 MHz BCLK
|Processor
|Intel Pentium E5300 2.60 GHz at 3.83 GHz 11.5x 333, 1.424V
|Intel Core i5-750 2.66 GHz at 3.61 GHz 21x 172, 1.168V
|Intel Core i7-860 2.80 GHz at 3.65 GHz 18x 203, 1.312V
|Memory
|Corsair DDR2-800 CAS 5-5-5-18, 1.80V Unchanged
|A-Data DDR3-1333 CAS 8-8-8-24, 1.65V O/C 1374, 9-9-9-24
|2 x Crucial DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24, 1.50V O/C 1624, 8-8-8-18
|Graphics
|2 x XFX HD 4870 750/3600 MHz O/C to 790/4400
|2 x XFX HD 5850 725/4000 MHz O/C to 775/4400 MHz
|2 x Diamond HD 5870 850/4800 MHz O/C to 900/5080 MHz
|Hard Drives
|Samsung Spinpoint F3 500GB HD502HJ Unchanged
|WD Caviar Black 640GB WD6401AALS Unchanged
|2 x WD Caviar Black 2.0TB WD2001FASS Changed RAID 1 to 0
|Optical
|Samsung SH-S223C Unchanged
|Samsung SH-S223C Unchanged
|LG WH08LS20 BD-RE Unchanged
|Case
|Antec Two Hundred
|NZXT M59
|Lian-Li LanCool PC-K7B
|Power
|Antec EarthWatts 650W Non-Modular Unchanged
|Corsair CMPSU-750TX 750W Non-Modular Unchanged
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Semi-Modular Unchanged
|CPU Cooler
|Xigmatek HDT-SD964
|Intel Core i5 Standard (Included w/CPU)
|Xigmatek HDT-S1284EE Crossbow ACK-15363 Cooler + Bracket Kit
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|ATI Catalyst 9.11
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1015
Like most of our recent reviews, this month's System Builder Marathon relies on Microsoft’s latest operating system to assure the best performance and compatibility with the latest hardware.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, No AA
|Fallout 3
|Patch 1.7, Saved Game "Capital Wasteland" (60 sec) Test Set 1: Highest Details, No AA, No AF Test Set 2: Highest Details, 4x AA, 15x AF
|Far Cry 2
|Patch 1.03, DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: Very High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra High Quality, 4x AA
|Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X
|Patch 1.02, DirectX 10.1, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|World in Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: Very High Details, No AA / No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA / 16x AF
|Audio and Video Encoding
|iTunes 8
|Version: 8.2.1.6 (x64) Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min Default format AAC
|Lame MP3
|Version: 3.98.2, wave to MP3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min wave to MP3
|TMPGEnc 4.0 Express
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX 6.8.5
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1 Reference H.264 Plugin Pro 1.5.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kbp/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4 (64-bit)
|Version: 11.0 Extended, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2009
|Version: 11.0, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 8.5
|Version: 8.5.287, Virus database 2094, Benchmark: Scan 334 MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|WinZip 12
|Version 12.1, WinZip Command Line Version 3.0 Compression = Best, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.01, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.00, System, Memory, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks, Windows Media Player 10.00.00.3646
|SiSoftware Sandra 2009 SP4a
|Version 2009.9.15.130, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
It came so close to the $2500 PC without breaking the bank.
Simply awesome!!
This article can get more interesting if you add previous systems data to the charts.
Sorry, but that wouldn't be fair. First of all, September's systems used different benchmarks, settings, and OS. Second, September's systems used both AMD graphics that pre-date these, plus AMD processors, and people would have used the older graphics as an excuse to beat up on the CPU. AMD fans would have gone nuts as well, claiming the authors were trying to use the superior graphics of this SBM to skew readers against AMD. Tom's isn't interested in publishing invalid results or creating fake controversy.
Windows 7 was only installed for the benchmark analysis. For anyone who would like to copy one of the builds and still stay on budget, Ubuntu is suggested.
If you compare the benchmarks, is more or less identical with 1-2 minor differences. What’s wrong with idea of comparing different configurations? I don’t agree with the thought of AMD fans getting upset about it, to contrary they will be happy about gaining new knowledge.
Second of all, congratulations to Don. His tweaking contributed heavily to the superiority of the $1300 machine. The $700 machine pulled up lame when not gaming, and the $2500 machine was crippled by inadequate cooling.
If I win the big guy, I'll put it in my CM-RC690 and see how it does. The little guy will get my Q9450, but Don's build just needs a better cooler.
Nice series.