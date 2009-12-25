Trending

System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

By

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra Arithmetic shows the expected similarity between Core i5 and i7 processors in its Dhrystone bench, but awards the i7 with a surprisingly high lead in its Whetstone measurement.

The $2,500 PC’s Core i7-860 takes a bigger lead in Sandra Multimedia, while the $700 system’s Pentium E5300 scales appropriately to price.

Putting aside the DDR2 versus DDR3 debate, the main reason for the $1,300 system’s dominance over the $700 PC is the Core i5’s integrated memory controller. The Core i7 shows off a little more, mostly due to the superiority of its highly-awarded, supreme-value memory.

86 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DarkMantle 25 December 2009 13:34
    Great conclusion Thomas, good System Building Marathon overall. My only wish is to see something with an AMD processor next time, specially on the market segment where they shine.
    Reply
  • shubham1401 25 December 2009 14:02
    I am really impressed by the performance of $1300 PC.

    It came so close to the $2500 PC without breaking the bank.
    Simply awesome!!
    Reply
  • noob2222 25 December 2009 15:07
    typo on the last page, overclocked $650, not sure if that was the value used in the chart, might check that also.
    Reply
  • ibnsina 25 December 2009 15:13
    Good conclusions..

    This article can get more interesting if you add previous systems data to the charts.
    Reply
  • erdinger 25 December 2009 15:45
    Yes the previous systems would have been really nice to compare, espacially in the conclusion.
    Reply
  • Crashman 25 December 2009 16:04
    ibnsinaGood conclusions..This article can get more interesting if you add previous systems data to the charts.
    Sorry, but that wouldn't be fair. First of all, September's systems used different benchmarks, settings, and OS. Second, September's systems used both AMD graphics that pre-date these, plus AMD processors, and people would have used the older graphics as an excuse to beat up on the CPU. AMD fans would have gone nuts as well, claiming the authors were trying to use the superior graphics of this SBM to skew readers against AMD. Tom's isn't interested in publishing invalid results or creating fake controversy.
    Reply
  • Crashman 25 December 2009 16:14
    psycho sykesA question..Does those come with Windows 7 installed? Or they won't be real 700-1300-2500 machines.. Right?!
    Windows 7 was only installed for the benchmark analysis. For anyone who would like to copy one of the builds and still stay on budget, Ubuntu is suggested.
    Reply
  • kick_pixels 25 December 2009 17:30
    Crashman First of all, September's systems used different benchmarks. AMD fans would have gone nuts as well
    If you compare the benchmarks, is more or less identical with 1-2 minor differences. What’s wrong with idea of comparing different configurations? I don’t agree with the thought of AMD fans getting upset about it, to contrary they will be happy about gaining new knowledge.
    Reply
  • Onus 25 December 2009 19:24
    First of all, Merry Christmas everyone!
    Second of all, congratulations to Don. His tweaking contributed heavily to the superiority of the $1300 machine. The $700 machine pulled up lame when not gaming, and the $2500 machine was crippled by inadequate cooling.
    If I win the big guy, I'll put it in my CM-RC690 and see how it does. The little guy will get my Q9450, but Don's build just needs a better cooler.
    Nice series.
    Reply
  • Niva 26 December 2009 00:18
    Merry xmas to the staff and thanks for writing these articles at an otherwise slow time of the year due to holidays. I've enjoyed reading them.
    Reply