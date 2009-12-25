System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: SiSoftware Sandra

Sandra Arithmetic shows the expected similarity between Core i5 and i7 processors in its Dhrystone bench, but awards the i7 with a surprisingly high lead in its Whetstone measurement.

The $2,500 PC’s Core i7-860 takes a bigger lead in Sandra Multimedia, while the $700 system’s Pentium E5300 scales appropriately to price.

Putting aside the DDR2 versus DDR3 debate, the main reason for the $1,300 system’s dominance over the $700 PC is the Core i5’s integrated memory controller. The Core i7 shows off a little more, mostly due to the superiority of its highly-awarded, supreme-value memory.