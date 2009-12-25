System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Far Cry 2

The nice thing about benchmarking Far Cry 2 is its ability to separate serious machines from toys. Boosted by its dual Radeon HD 4870 graphics cards, can the otherwise vulnerable $700 system stand its ground?

At Very High quality (but without AA), the $700 machine doesn’t even need overclocking to play Far Cry 2 at an impressive 2560x1600, its flat performance scaling indicating a significant CPU limitation that’s still above our minimum standards. The $1,300 PC's performance is equally impressive at the high-end, its overclocked Radeon HD 5850 graphics cards oddly beating the $2,500 system’s Radeon HD 5870s at 2560x1600 pixels.

Perhaps the $1,300 system’s advantage is in the CPU? Don’s overclock retained Intel Turbo Boost technology, while the $2,500 PC did not. Turbo Boost is a technology that’s capable of achieving much higher clock speeds when only one or two cores are busy.

Ultra High Quality and 4x AA doesn’t completely kill the $700 PC either, as its overclocked variation reaches playability at 1920x1200 pixels.