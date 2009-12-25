System Builder Marathon, Dec. 2009: System Value Compared

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Adobe Photoshop and Autodesk 3ds Max scale performance appropriately to the number of physical cores and clock speed, showing little or no gains from the $2,500 build’s logical cores. The $700 build’s dual-core Pentium processor continues to suffer greatly under the stress of professional application workloads.

A big win for the $2,500 PC in AVG virus scanning can most likely be credited to its fast “striped” hard drive array. The $700 PC most likely suffers from both its slower hard drive and its slower processor.

WinZip responds well to CPU overclocking, while WinRAR takes better advantage of the $1,300 and $2,500 system’s added cores. Again we see no benefit from Hyper-Threading, though the technology has proven useful in some of our previous multi-tasking articles.