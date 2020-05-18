Viotek GNV34DBE Gaming Monitor Review: Ultra-Wide Value King

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GNV34BDE’s viewing angles are typical of VA panels, which is to say they are just fair. You can see quite a bit of light falloff to the sides, around 60%. The shift to green and red was also quite obvious. The top view was much the same with a visible reduction in detail. The Viotek is definitely a one-person monitor.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our GNV34BDE sample showed only one tiny hotspot at the upper left zone, but it was only visible in a dark room. The rest of the screen was perfectly uniform with no glow or bleed at the edges.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GNV34BDE certainly meets the performance part of the price to performance ratio when it comes to speed. Running at 144 Hz with overdrive on high, it matched the 165 Hz Dell for screen drawtime and only missed tying for first place in the response time test by 1ms. There was no motion blur visible here, especially at frame rates above 100 fps.

In the lag test, the Viotek ties the Dell again, this time for first place. It also eked out a 1ms advantage over the very expensive 200 Hz Acer X35. Only the most skilled players will demand less lag. In our hands-on test, we experienced no perceptible control lag at all. Mouse and keyboard inputs translated instantly to on-screen movement.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content