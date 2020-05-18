Viotek GNV34DBE Gaming Monitor Review: Ultra-Wide Value King

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two .

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’re comparing the GNV34BDE to a group of mostly ultra-wide VA monitors with refresh rates ranging from 100-200 Hz. All cost more than the Viotek, except the Dell S3220DGF , which is a 16:9 curved screen. The other models are the Acer Predator X35 , AOC Agon AG493UCX and AOC CU34G2X and the ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GNV34DBE isn’t the brightest screen out there but proved bright enough to get the job done in SDR mode. At just over 300 nits, it worked well in brightly lit rooms and could go down to 65 nits if you prefer to play in the dark.

Black levels are low enough to place it third in the group resulting in a respectable default contrast ratio of 2,594.9:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our calibration (see our recommended settings) improved black levels enough to move the Viotek up to second place here, just ahead of the AG493UCX mega-wide. Contrast improved to 3,019.5:1 for one of the best scores we’ve ever recorded with this test. This was without the use of any dynamic contrast features. The GNV34DBE has a wide native luminance range and rendered all fine highlights and shadow details without clipping.

The GNV34DBE’s ANSI contrast is just under 3,000:1, so it finished second to the Dell by only a slim margin. In practice, the Viotek’s image showed a lot of depth with true blacks and well-defined highlights. Color was very saturated and vivid with a natural look that complemented any game, movie or work task.

