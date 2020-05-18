Viotek GNV34DBE Gaming Monitor Review: Ultra-Wide Value King

We ran our grayscale, gamma and color tests in the GNV34BDE’s Standard picture mode, which makes all image controls available. The only gamut available is the native one, DCI-P3.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Though the GNV34BDE default color temp is called Warm, our tests showed it to be too blue. The error is visible from 40% brightness and up and made the picture look a little flat. The average Delta E (dE) of 4.5917 is a little higher than most monitors in this class. On the other hand, gamma tracked at the 2.2 setting. Aside from a slight bump (too dark) at 90% brightness, gamma stayed right on the reference line.

Calibration (second chart above) made a visible improvement in the Viotek’s white point. Now, all errors are below the visible threshold. Gamma was nearly unchanged from before. This is excellent performance, especially for the price.

Comparisons

A 4.59dE was a decent default grayscale error score perhaps five or six years ago. Today’s monitors come from the factory closer to the D65 (6500K) standard. The GNV34BDE is merely okay without adjustment. We strongly recommend calibration using our recommended settings.

Gamma tracking was quite good in either case. The 2.2 preset measured correctly with only the aforementioned bump at 90% brightness. The range of values was tight at 0.18. Though that put the Viotek in last place in our comparison, it’s up against very stiff competition. A 0.45% deviation from 2.2 (actual value is 2.19) means you can expect solid image depth and good color saturation tracking.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Since the GNV34BDE’s only available color gamut is DCI-P3, we tested against that standard. By default, the magenta and cyan hues were off-target because of the grayscale errors we recorded. Red saturation was correct at the 100% mark but a bit under at 20-80%. Additionally, green fell short across the board.

Calibration (see our recommended settings) fixed the hue errors and improved the red saturation points. Blue and magenta were still slightly under-saturated, but this wasn’t visible to the naked eye. The grayscale tweaks took all color errors below the visible threshold.

Comparisons

All the monitors here delivered good color gamut accuracy, so the Viotek’s fourth place finish isn;t bad. 1.99dE is a low average error, especially considering the GNV34DBE’s price tag. As a DCI monitor, it competes with some of the best. There’s no sRGB mode available, but most users will appreciate the bonus color in their SDR games and content.

Our test showed the GNV34DBE offers 81.69% coverage of DCI-P3, which is slightly above-average for the group. sRGB coverage is over 120%, so you’ll need a software profile to engage in color-critical work. For gaming and entertainment, however, we were quite satisfied with the GNV34BDE’s color and gamut volume.

