How to use your Android phone as a webcam in Windows 11

Even if you have one of the best webcams, it's usually stuck on your monitor or built into your laptop bezel. But what if you want to step a few feet away from your PC or show something that's not in range of your regular webcam. Or what if, like me, your laptop's webcam is broken?

Windows 11 allows you to turn any Android phone into a mobile webcam using its front or rear camera. Like any webcam, the phone's front or rear camera (you choose) can be used anywhere you use another camera: in your web browser for web conferencing or in standalone apps such as Zoom or OBS. Here's how to do it.

How to use your Android phone's camera as a Windows webcam

1. Install the Link to Windows app on your phone if you haven't already done so.

2. Tap Sign In in the app and log in to your Microsoft account.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Continue and then Allow to give the app permissions to find and connect to your PC.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap continue again and Allow the app to run in the background.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Done.

You're now done with the on-phone setup and can turn to your PC.

6. Search for "mobile device" in Windows 11 and click on Open mobile device settings to get to the correct settings menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Toggle on "Allow this PC to access your mobile devices."

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

8. Sign into your Microsoft account on the PC when prompted. A list showing your device should appear once you have logged in.

If the device does not appear, click "Add device" and follow the instructions.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. Make sure that the device is enabled and its camera feature is toggled to on.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

10. Click "Allow permissions" under "Use as a connected camera."

(Image credit: Future)

11. Allow the permissions on your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

Your phone has now been added as a webcam. You can use it in any software that accesses Windows webcams, from the Camera app to streaming software such as OBS to Zoom or your web browser for browser-based conferencing. I tested it successfully in both Google Meet and the Camera app.

12. Open the camera app on your PC to check. You should see output from your camera. If not, make sure your phone is unlocked. You may also have to tap on a notification on the phone.

(Image credit: Future)

13. Use the controls on the phone to switch between front and back cameras.

(Image credit: Future)

