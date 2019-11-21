Get This 16GB DDR4-3600 C16 RAM Kit for $70

(Image credit: G.Skill)

If you have the need for speed in your life, Newegg is selling the G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 16GB memory kit for $70 after applying the promo code EMCUUVU27. We've seen it sell for as much as $85 last month and $90 in August. Anyone else getting excited for the best Black Friday tech deals?

The G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 16GB is a dual-channel memory kit consistubg of two 8GB modules that are rated for 3,600 MHz and CL timings of 16-19-19-39 at 1.5 V. They feature a classic black heat spreader with a height of 42mm, so they shouldn't disturb beefy CPU air coolers.

G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 16GB | $70 (originally $90) @ Newegg with code "EMCUUVU27" This RAM kit lacks fancy features, but we tested it in May and were impressed by the value its XMP settings offer. This is speedy DDR4 RAM at its lowest price ever, after selling for as much as $90 in August.View Deal

G.Skill has validated the memory kit on multiple Intel and AMD platforms, including Z370, Z390 and X570 motherboards. As expected, the Ripjaws V modules are Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile) ready so you configure them to run at their advertised speed in less than a minute. G.Skill backs the Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.

Should You Buy This RAM?

We;ve done extensive testing of this RAM. To find out how exactly it performs and if it's a good fit your computing needs, be sure to read our G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 review.

You can also find our favorite DDR4 recommendations on our Best RAM page.

Not sure what you're looking for? We've got your back; just take a look at our RAM Buying Guide.