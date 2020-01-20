What Is 2K Resolution? A Basic Definition

2K is a common display resolution. A screen's resolution explains how many pixels it has in width x height format (the more pixels, the sharper the image). A monitor or display is considered 2K if its width falls in the 2,000-pixels range.
The Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), a group of motion picture studios that creates standards for digital cinema, defines Standard DCI 2K resolution as 2048 x 1080 pixels. But when buying a PC monitor or choosing a laptop, you'll rarely see this resolution. More often you’ll find 2K displays as having a of 2560 x 1440 resolution. However, that resolution is officially considered Quad HD (QHD). As such, many monitors and laptops claim their resolution as 2K/QHD.
Common Monitor Resolutions
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution); 4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|QHD aka WQHD aka 1440p
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution); 2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
There should only really be
HD/720p / 921,600 pixels
FHD/1080p / 2,073,600 pixels
WQHD / 1440p / 3,686,400
4K / 3840x2160 / 8,294,400 pixels
.....and wide-screen variants.
In that format, pixel count ~doubles per 'step' up, and is fairly clear/straightforward.
2K is marketing blurb for TVs (where pixel count increased <10%), that has been misappropriated into the monitor space, IMO.