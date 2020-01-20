What Is 2K Resolution? A Basic Definition

2K is a common display resolution. A screen's resolution explains how many pixels it has in width x height format (the more pixels, the sharper the image). A monitor or display is considered 2K if its width falls in the 2,000-pixels range.

The Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI), a group of motion picture studios that creates standards for digital cinema, defines Standard DCI 2K resolution as 2048 x 1080 pixels. But when buying a PC monitor or choosing a laptop, you'll rarely see this resolution. More often you’ll find 2K displays as having a of 2560 x 1440 resolution. However, that resolution is officially considered Quad HD (QHD). As such, many monitors and laptops claim their resolution as 2K/QHD.

Common Monitor Resolutions

This article is part of the Tom's Hardware Glossary.

