Our Favorite Gaming Monitor Is At Its Lowest Price

(Image credit: Acer)

Have you been waiting for gaming monitors with 4K resolution to be affordable? Well, today we’ve inched a tiny bit closer with a price drop on the Acer Predator XB273K. This 4K gaming monitor is priced lower than ever right now, selling for $1,149.99 on Amazon, $150 off its original $1,300 price tag.

How much do we like this monitor? Well it’s currently our pick for the best gaming monitor that we’ve tested, due to the great value it delivers in both image quality and, of course, gaming performance. In fact, we’d say that it’s the next best thing to the pricier and coveted Acer Predator X27 and Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, which came out with an MSRP of $1,800 and have seen prices fluctuate in both directions since. The Predator XB273K also comes with a removable light-blocking hood.

Since the Predator XB273K is cheaper than the Predator X27 and ROG Swift PG27UQ, there is some sacrifice to be had. This Predator XB273K doesn’t have the fancy full-array backlight of those pricier models, so it’s less bright. The Predator X27 and ROG Swift PG27UQ can hit 1,000 nits max brightness, while this discounted monitor can only hit 400 nits.

But other than that, specs and the performance recorded through our own testing are quite comparable. So if you don’t want to spend more for the Predator X27 or ROG Swift PG27UQ but are still looking for an upgrade from a QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate monitor, this is as good and cheap as it gets right now.

Acer Predator XB273K Specs

Panel Type & Backlight IPS with Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle (AHVA)Quantum Dot LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144HzG-Sync: 24-144Hz Native Color Depth & Gamut 1 0-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3 HDR10, DisplayHDR 400 Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness SDR - 350 nitsHDR - 400 nits Contrast SDR: 1,000:1HDR: 4,000:1 Speakers 2x 4w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.41x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.0: 1x up, 4x down Power Consumption 43w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions(WxHxD with base) 2 4.8 x 17.4-21.3 x 12.1 inche s /6 30 x 442-541 x 307m m Panel Thickness 3.4 inches / 86mm Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.6 inches / 15mmBottom: 0.9 inches / 23mm Weight 15.9 pounds / 7.3kg Extra Removable light-blocking hood Warranty 3 years

Should You Buy This Monitor?

Before entering that credit card info, make sure to read our review of the Acer Predator XB273K.

If this is your first foray into 4K gaming, you’ll want to make sure you have a beefy enough graphics card. For more help on making sure you buy the best monitor for your needs, take a look at our PC Monitor Buying Guide.

If you’re looking for more 4K options, you can find the rest of our favorites on our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page. And if you decide 4K gaming isn’t for you, feel free to peruse additional options via our Best Gaming Monitors page.