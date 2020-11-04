LG 34BK95C-W 34-Inch Curved IPS Monitor Over 30% Off

It's almost time for Black Friday and our favorite tech sale, Cyber Monday. Until the big day rolls around, we're gathering up the best deals on tech we can find. In addition to our general page, we also have pages dedicated to specific hardware, like the best deals on monitors .

Today we're highlighting a huge discount on the 34-inch curved LG 34BK95C-W, which is now $599 at Newegg. Check out our Best Monitors of 2020 page to get an idea of what's dominating the display market.

LG Ultrawide 34BK95C-W 34": was $899, now $599 @Newegg

This is a curved, 34-inch ultrawide monitor with an IPS panel. It has a QHD resolution @ 75Hz and supports AMD FreeSync.View Deal

This 1440p ultrawide curved screen has a virtually borderless design and a huge range of color support with over 1 billion colors listed in the official specs. This edition has built-in 7 Watt speakers with an optional audio out port. It comes with an adjustable stand, but you can easily mount it to an arm using a VESA mount.