This Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate is Down to its Lowest Price Ever

Get $80 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro curved gaming monitor

Acer Nitro ED270
The best gaming monitors for eSports enthusiasts focus on providing a sky high refresh rate and keeping the response time as low as possible. Acer’s most recently discounted monitor does this at a new low price, thanks to an $80 off deal!

In other words, right now at Newegg, you can get the Acer Nitro ED270 curved gaming monitor for just $219.

Acer Nitro ED270 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $299.99, now $219.99 at Newegg
A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro ED270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.View Deal

The thin bezel design of the Acer Nitro ED270 makes it a sleek, stylish monitor that fits nicely into any setup. Its versatile stand and VESA-compatible mounting also help it here.

Visuals are tear-free thanks to AMD FreeSync, and 1ms Visual Response Boost technology creates the impressive effect of a 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). There's also two HDMI ports and one DP input to give you room to expand your setup going forward.

If you’ve been looking for a gaming monitor with a good price-to-refresh rate ratio, this is one of the best you’ll find right now.

